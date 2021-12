The Big 12 Conference basketball season is going strong once more, with every team playing at least eight conference games, and programs that had games postponed working to make them up this week and next. This week including some marquee games that will have a major impact on the standings. So it seems like now is as good a time as any to release our next edition of snap judgments and Actually Accomplished Rankings of the year. First, we'll give a rundown of each team, what happened since our last update, and what's up next on the schedule.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO