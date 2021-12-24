ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community comes together to deliver toys, Christmas joy for girl wounded in shooting

By Dana Rebik
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

CHICAGO — It was an outpouring of support and Christmas cheer Friday morning at the 5th police district for a young girl who lost her sister in a shooting , and was also wounded herself.

Aubrey Broughton, 6, and her 7-year-old sister Serenity were shot in a car in mid-August in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue on the Northwest Side.

Their mother was loading the girls into a parked car after leaving their grandmother’s home when gunfire erupted.

Serenity was shot in her chest and torso and later died at the hospital. Aubrey, who survived, was hit in the armpit and chest.

Man charged with first-degree murder in deadly shooting of 7-year-old girl on Northwest Side

This is the first holiday season Aubrey is without her big sister and her family says she is still struggling to fully understand what happened.

“To see her face light up the way it did, we didn’t tell her about it, she got up got dressed, she didn’t know nothing about it,” her mother Danielle Broughton said. “So to see her face light up it meant the world.”

Early Walker of W & W Towing purchased these gifts, and reached out to Rivera’s Andalusian Horse stable of Homer Glen for the horse and carriage.

“To lose your sibling that you’re used to seeing every day and all of a sudden now she gone away, that’s trauma for anyone, especially a 6-year-old,” he said.

Aubrey also took a ride with CPD Supt. David Brown.

“The look on her face and everything — is priceless,” Aubrey’s father Michael Broughton said. “She’s so happy. I know she can’t wait to get home and open up everything.”

The event was a blessing for a family receiving love after so much loss.

“Every day is still a struggle but I stand strong because I have her. I still have Aubrey here,” Danielle Broughton said.

In October, Chicago police announced murder charges against 24-year-old Aireon Luster.

Investigators believe he was one of two men who got out of a car in an alley and started shooting, firing off nearly 30 rounds.

Prosecutors say the girl’s uncle, who is a member of a rival gang, was the intended target of the shooting.

Police are still looking for a second shooter and getaway driver.

