ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save an extra 20% on this Apple Watch charger keychain for Christmas

By Audacy Staff
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNPwq_0dVS35Vx00

There are lots of things you can stuff into your friends' and family's stockings this year. And while candy and lottery tickets are fun, they're hardly that practical, and they ultimately suck your wallet dry when it comes down to it.

If you want to really see some smiles this holiday, it's not too late to get some seriously awesome gifts, like this Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain . With nearly everyone wearing the must-have Apple Watch around their wrist, this pocket-sized charger is always appreciated, especially since it requires no wires at all. It's an extra 20% off with code CYBER20 at checkout.

Whether you put it on your backpack or pop it in your purse, this little wireless charger can really come in handy when you're in a bind, ensuring your Apple Watch never runs out of gas when you're away from home. All you have to do is stick the watch onto the charger, and thanks to its microcomputer electronic system and strong magnetic absorption, your watch's battery charges with incredible ease.

Great for keeping with you when you decide to go off the grid on a long hike or simply plan to spend the entire day out running errands, this little charger is always convenient. And its four LED lights let you know your watch's charging status within seconds.

From its compact size to the fact that it requires no bulky, tangled wires, this Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain is a must-have for anyone wearing this high-tech accessory, which is why it's earned 4 out of 5 stars from verified purchasers, with users praising it for its quick charging capabilities and "travel-friendly" design.

Whether you're popping it in some Christmas stockings this holiday or indulging in one for yourself, the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain is a great buy at just $15.99 with code CYBER20. You can also snag a 2-pack for $31.19 or a 4-pack for $61.59 with code CYBER20.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

Discover more top-rated products from Audacy Shop
Transform any room with this galaxy projector, now 32% off
Cut through your holiday shopping list with this massive sale on Japanese knife sets
Indulge in 25 days of goodies with this must-have advent calendar
Get 6 bottles of award-winning wine delivered to your door for $30
This 500-piece puzzle could win you up to a million bucks
Stay smooth and save time with this hair removal handset
Save 20% on this Dollar Flight Club subscription for the holidays
These Cyber Week deals offer serious savings on 10 great holiday gifts
Save 20% on these tech goodies for Cyber Week
Up your productivity with 40% off this Mac bundle for Cyber Week
This ear wax remover is part of a Cyber Week deal you don't want to miss
These piano lessons subscriptions are on sale for Cyber Week
Send a more inclusive greeting card this holiday season with Culture Greetings
This bread maker is 50% off ahead of Black Friday
Save before Black Friday on this transforming dining table with a bench and coffee table
Enjoy pre-Black Friday doorbuster prices on this LED space-saving corner floor lamp
Gift your favorite adventurer a subscription to Babbel before this deal disappears
Toss your old disposable brush and upgrade to the Shyn Sonic electric toothbrush
Apple fanatics will love the pre-Black Friday savings on these cool accessories
Style your hair in less time and for less money with this pre-Black Friday deal
Tap into Amazon's selling power with a pre-Black Friday deal on dropshipping courses
This 3-piece EcoEgg laundry set is on sale for 15% off in pre-Black Friday sale
10 discounted gifts your favorite Apple enthusiast will love
Save over $100 on this under desk exercise bike during pre-Black Friday Sale
This $25 Restaurant.com gift card is under $5 ahead of Black Friday
Shop these pre-Black Friday deals for all the music lovers in your life
Let your inner Picasso shine with these epic $30 drawing lessons
Charge 13 devices simultaneously with a Kickstarter-funded powerhouse generator
Gas up 3 devices at once with this floating charging stand
Save $39 on a high-tech turntable that adds vintage flair to your listening experience
This Kickstarter-funded pop-up cabin attaches right to your car
Satisfy your wanderlust for less with TravelHacker
Say goodbye to annoying ear irritation with this visual ear cleaner
Brush your teeth the right way with the SymplBrush starter kit
This $75 writing tool will finally kick writer's block to the curb
This 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is a multi-tasking maven's dream
Don't head into the rainy season without this at-home golf simulator
Check out these 7 deals on Callaway golf products before you hit the green
Step up your golf game with this 14% off innovative training tool
This anti-snoring sleep aid could save your relationship
Give your kitchen a major upgrade with over $250 off this Japanese master knife set
Up your photography game with over $200 off this Pro GPS drone
Treat yourself to 400 retro video games with this $25 handheld console
Get a 1-year Sam's Club membership for under $20 through the end of October
This dual-screen laptop monitor can turn you into a multi-tasking maven
Catch more ZZZs with this shredded memory foam bamboo pillow
Let the world know you're vaccinated so life can finally get back to normal
Treat yourself to this refurbished 6th generation Apple iPad for under $350
These money-making online course bundles won't be this discounted for long
Don't go on another trip abroad without these must-have travel subscriptions
Make all your streaming portable with $200 off this pocket projector
Science experts created training software to take your baseball skills to the next level
This bracelet lets the world know you're vaccinated
This cordless spin mop and polisher will leave your floors spotless
Give any room in your home an extra bit of style with this LED corner floor lamp
This pro knife sharpener will actually make you look forward to food prepping
Never miss a show or sporting event again — this app keeps all your streaming services in one spot
Remove up to 10 times more plaque with this sleek electric toothbrush

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Shoppers Say the Shark Vacuum-Mop 'Worked Like Magic' — and It's Just $80 Today

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Whenever it's time to clean the house, there always seems to be an unending fleet of tools that you're pulling out of the closet, whether it's a newfangled vacuum cleaner or a steam cleaner that's designed to tackle all that grout. But if you're looking for a way to streamline the cleaning process, it's well worth investing in the Shark Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop — and it's only $80 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
People

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Last call: 12 Walmart deals you can still get in time for Christmas

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Good news, procrastinators, Walmart still has lots of great holiday deals available to help you check those final names off of your gift lists. And pickup and express delivery options are still available for plenty of items, so you can order with confidence that you'll have your gift in time to have it wrapped and under the tree. Keep in mind that the closer we get to Christmas, the more likely it is that certain options will no longer be available for pickup or delivery. Be sure to order by Dec 24 at 1 p.m. local time and select express delivery at checkout.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Last chance: 5 Black Friday Alexa deals ending soon at Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday were incredible this year. That’s especially true at Amazon, though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The nation’s top online retailer always offers insane deals ahead of the holidays. And it goes without saying that Black Friday Alexa device deals offer some of the deepest discounts of the year. In 2021, we saw all-time low prices on just about every popular product we could think of. From 4K TVs and Instant Pots to Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy phones, Chromebooks, and more, it was all on sale. But the best part is that some of...
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Apple is giving away free 2-hour delivery on some Apple Store products

Apple is offering free two-hour delivery on some orders. iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches are available. Buyers need to live in a "metro area" and not use financing or bank transfer as payment. Apple is offering shoppers the chance to get last-minute Christmas gifts in double-quick time via a...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#The Watch#Christmas#Let The World Know#Apple Watch Wireless
BGR.com

Enhance your entertainment with a TV soundbar from Amazon’s big sale

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today Enjoying a night watching TV is the quintessential winter evening. Showing a movie on the screen while your family is on the couch around you makes for a great night. But how do you better enhance that kind of setting? There are multiple ways. Snagging Amazon’s most popular smart TV while it’s on sale would be a good idea. But if you like the TV that you have, adding a TV soundbar would be the next step. A TV soundbar to boost the experience of watching sports, movies, or TV...
TV SHOWS
SPY

This Christmas Eve Deal Shaves $675 Off the Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Folding Smartphones

Christmas Eve is upon us, and while there are gifts from friends and family that are sure to surprise you, sometimes a gift for yourself may be the best one you’ll get this year. If you’ve waited around for a smartphone deal, the Discover Samsung event happening right now has an irresistible one that’s tough to pass over. For a limited time today, you can get up to $675 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G — along with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 to complete the package. Let’s go through the numbers and explain why this...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This MagSafe battery pack on Amazon costs so much less than Apple’s

Apple released its new MagSafe Battery Pack last month for the iPhone 12 series. It’s so cool! It attaches to any of Apple’s iPhone 12 models using the nifty magnetic MagSafe system. Slap it on anytime you need a quick charge, and then pop it back off when you’re good to go! The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is cool indeed. But it suffers from the same problem that affects so many other Apple accessories. You guessed it: this option is very expensive. $99 is a lot to spend on any smartphone accessory, let alone one with a capacity of 2920...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
makeuseof.com

Apple Watch: A Beginner’s Guide

The Apple Watch is a perfect companion for any iPhone owner. Along with a suite of fitness and wellness features, the watch provides a great way to stay connected and see the most important information you need at a glance. If you’re new to Apple Watch, we’re here to help....
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple Watch fall detection feature credited with saving 85-year-old after fall

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TheApple Watch is credited with saving the life of an elderly Ottawa resident who took a fall, allowing police to locate him while he was unconscious.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Target holiday deals: Big savings on Beats earbuds, Apple Watch 7 and more are right around the corner

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the countdown to Christmas morning ticks closer and closer, retailers are ramping up their final waves of holiday deals. Giving last-minute shoppers another chance to get in on the savings and check those last, pesky names off their gift lists. Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon all have sales going on at the moment, and while there are plenty of amazing deals already available at Target, even more are on the way starting Sunday, Dec 12. You can see a sneak peek of the new wave of sales here:
ELECTRONICS
VentureBeat

Save some extra green on this Orbit Wireless Charger during our Green Monday sale

Almost 150 years ago Alexander Graham Bell patented the first telephone. When the words “Mr. Watson, come here, I need you” were uttered to his assistant, history was made. What would Mr. Bell think of our modern devices, not only operating without coils and wires but the fact that they can now be charged with magnetic auto-alignment? Sometimes technology boggles even our minds, imagine what would be going through his.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Get AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad Pro Before Christmas

Looking to get the latest tech for the Apple user in your family in time for Christmas? Amazon has several holiday deals on Apple’s most popular consumer electronics, like the AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, and Apple Pencil. Apple Deals That Arrive by Christmas. Apple AirPods Pro With...
ELECTRONICS
People

At Nearly $100 Off, This Best-Selling Roomba Robot Vacuum Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Some people find cleaning relaxing, while others regard it as an incredibly daunting task. No matter what your feelings are about the chore, there's nothing wrong with making it easier on yourself with smart gadgets, like a robot vacuum. There are several models on the market, but iRobot Roomba is one of the top rated brands that has thousands of shoppers leaving rave reviews. One in particular is currently a whopping $95 off at Amazon for a limited time, so now is your chance to grab one for less than $180, which is its lowest price ever.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID-19 rapid tests, AirPods, $90 Nest, more

Merry Christmas everyone! For anyone who celebrates it, Christmas is generally a pretty joyous day. For us, however, it’s bittersweet. That’s because all the awesome holiday deals we’ve been taking advantage of are now done. That’s okay though, because it just makes room for even more amazing deals! Amazon and other top retailers still have so many fantastic deals through the end of the year. And on Saturday, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorites. The list includes AirPods Pro with a massive $70 discount, the newest Nest Thermostat at the lowest price of all time, and more. On top of all that,...
ELECTRONICS
Audacy

Audacy

48K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy