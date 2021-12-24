Save an extra 20% on this Apple Watch charger keychain for Christmas

There are lots of things you can stuff into your friends' and family's stockings this year. And while candy and lottery tickets are fun, they're hardly that practical, and they ultimately suck your wallet dry when it comes down to it.

If you want to really see some smiles this holiday, it's not too late to get some seriously awesome gifts, like this Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain . With nearly everyone wearing the must-have Apple Watch around their wrist, this pocket-sized charger is always appreciated, especially since it requires no wires at all. It's an extra 20% off with code CYBER20 at checkout.

Whether you put it on your backpack or pop it in your purse, this little wireless charger can really come in handy when you're in a bind, ensuring your Apple Watch never runs out of gas when you're away from home. All you have to do is stick the watch onto the charger, and thanks to its microcomputer electronic system and strong magnetic absorption, your watch's battery charges with incredible ease.

Great for keeping with you when you decide to go off the grid on a long hike or simply plan to spend the entire day out running errands, this little charger is always convenient. And its four LED lights let you know your watch's charging status within seconds.

From its compact size to the fact that it requires no bulky, tangled wires, this Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain is a must-have for anyone wearing this high-tech accessory, which is why it's earned 4 out of 5 stars from verified purchasers, with users praising it for its quick charging capabilities and "travel-friendly" design.

Whether you're popping it in some Christmas stockings this holiday or indulging in one for yourself, the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain is a great buy at just $15.99 with code CYBER20. You can also snag a 2-pack for $31.19 or a 4-pack for $61.59 with code CYBER20.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

