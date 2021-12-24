ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mickey: Keys to a Cowboys victory

By Adam Bradshaw
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zreuk_0dVS34dE00

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys find themselves atop the NFC Eastern Division by three games as they head into the national spotlight on Sunday Night Football this week.

The Cowboys take on the Washington Football Team for the second time in three weeks, this time at AT&T Stadium.

On December 12th the Cowboys played at Washington and dominated the game up until the fourth quarter when a late rally made the final score 27-20 Cowboys.

Our Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola has his key’s to a Cowboys victory on Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas A&M Aggies unable to play in Gator Bowl

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday that Texas A&M is unable to play in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger first broke the story that the Aggies don’t have enough available players due to a COVID-19 outbreak. This was later confirmed by Texas A&M Football’s Twitter, stating […]
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Luka Doncic has entered NBA’s health and safety protocols, sources say

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Luka Doncic has entered NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Doncic and Trey Burke are two new cases in the team, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said. “Doncic was hopeful to return Thursday vs. Bucks after missing last five games due to left ankle soreness. Burke is […]
NBA
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Camera Footage Released in Dallas Cowboy DWI Arrest

The Colony Police Department just released body and dash-camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the DWI arrest of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. “You took that right turn, and you were swerving all over the place, dude,” the officer is heard saying to Kazee after approaching his car.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott delivers honest take on missing the Pro Bowl

Like many other quarterbacks in the NFC, Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott has no issue at all with not being selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl, as he has bigger goals in mind. Earlier this week, the NFL released the final roster for this season’s Pro Bowl. On the NFC side, quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were all selected to represent the conference. Of course, there was plenty of outside criticism over these three NFC passers being voted to the Pro Bowl, especially as the likes of Prescott and Matthew Stafford have had promising campaigns of their own as well.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#At T Stadium#American Football#The Nfc Eastern Division#Nexstar Media Inc
On3.com

Micah Parsons calls out Dak Prescott in offense vs defense bet

The morale is high and everyone is having fun in Dallas. While the No. 1 seed in the NFC is at stake over the final month of the season, Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott are on opposite ends of an interesting bet. On Tuesday, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence revealed...
NFL
wtaw.com

Five Cowboys Named to NFL Pro Bowl

After having no players named to the Pro Bowl a year ago, the Dallas Cowboys will have five representatives this season. Defensive back and NFL interceptions leader Trevon Diggs gets the nod, along with linebacker Micah Parsons, offensive linemen Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, and punter Bryan Anger. Dallas will...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 16 playoff-clinching scenarios: Cowboys earn berth, among five teams that could win division title

We're in the stretch run of the 2021 regular season and the playoff picture is still surprisingly open at the moment. But the Week 16 opener helped one team punch a ticket to the postseason -- the Dallas Cowboys. Thanks to the Titans' 20-17 victory over the 49ers on Thursday night, the Cowboys are playoff-bound for the first time since 2018. The Titans moved one step closer to winning the AFC South but as of now, no team in the AFC has punched their ticket to the postseason. The Cowboys join the Green Bay Packers, who clinched a spot after winning the NFC North last weekend. That said, things do look like they begin to get clearer this weekend as multiple teams are facing win-and-in scenarios.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Rule Out 1 Key Starter Before Game vs. Washington

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense won’t be at full strength this Sunday when they take on the Washington Football Team. Moments ago, the team ruled out Tyron Smith for Week 16. Smith has been dealing with an ankle injury for roughly a month. He missed three games in November due to this issue.
NFL
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott snubbed in Pro Bowl vote, Emmanuel Acho says

The 2022 Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Wednesday and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was noticeably absent. Linebacker Micah Parsons — one of only four rookies to make the team this year — along with cornerback Trevon Diggs, right guard Zack Martin, left tackle Tyron Smith and punter Bryan Anger round out the five Cowboys to make the exclusive list.
NFL
KRQE News 13

Mickey Spagnola talks about clinching scenarios for the Cowboys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cowboys have an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot this weekend. A win will crown Dallas NFC East champions and give the team its first playoff appearance since the 2018 season. In addition to the typical weekly news, the Cowboys will be sending five...
NFL
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

1K+
Followers
499
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy