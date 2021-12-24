Mickey: Keys to a Cowboys victory

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys find themselves atop the NFC Eastern Division by three games as they head into the national spotlight on Sunday Night Football this week.

The Cowboys take on the Washington Football Team for the second time in three weeks, this time at AT&T Stadium.

On December 12th the Cowboys played at Washington and dominated the game up until the fourth quarter when a late rally made the final score 27-20 Cowboys.

Our Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola has his key’s to a Cowboys victory on Sunday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.