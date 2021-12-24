100 California homes evacuated after fuel tanker overturns

1 of 4

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — About 100 homes have been evacuated in the San Francisco Bay Area after a fuel tanker overturned early on Christmas Eve and leaked gasoline, authorities said.

Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, show the tanker upside-down and appearing to have crashed into a wall along Interstate 680.

The freeway’s northbound lanes are expected to be closed for hours as crews work to load the remaining fuel onto another tanker and get the overturned one upright, according to the Fremont Fire Department.

The homes were evacuated due to the smell of gas and residents are being sheltered at a public works yard.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The crash occurred in the East Bay region about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Oakland.