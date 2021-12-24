Get this powerhouse movie projector on sale for an extra 15% off this holiday season

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

You'll amaze your friends with this high-quality projector that will make you feel like you're back at the movies again, minus the crowd. This projector can reproduce high-resolution images on any projection surface, be it a screen or a wall. It's easy to use and gives you full control over what you watch, when you watch it. Plus, it will make watching movies an amazing experience — you may even find it more enjoyable than going to the theater! Order now and get this home theater projector for an additional 15% off for $552.49 when you use coupon code MERRY15 at checkout.

The Epson HC1080 Home Cinema 3LCD 1080p Projector, which has been rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, has everything for your home entertainment needs. It is big, bright, and offers 1080p image quality. With Advanced 3LCD technology, you can experience the latest movies like never before. Plus, multimedia playback is made easy with built-in Wi-Fi and USB connections. Stream your favorite TV shows, videos, and movies and make it easy with this imperative piece of technology.

This projector's built-in picture skew automatically analyzes your picture and instantly corrects the keystone for a square image. You can even connect your cable or satellite box, Blu-ray Disc player, gaming console, or go-to streaming device and watch any media straight from there.

This can be the perfect gift for someone who loves staying at home and streaming movies. They (or you, if it's a gift to yourself) don't even have to worry about leaving the house! Especially during these days where it's safer to stay at home. Or invite some close friends over for a safe and socially-distanced viewing party of your favorite show or new movie that's just been released. Just tell them to bring the popcorn, snacks, and wine!

Don't let this deal slip past you. Get the Epson HC1080 Home Cinema 3LCD 1080p Projector for $552.49 (reg. $749) with code MERRY15.

Prices subject to change.