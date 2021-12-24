Knicks' Danuel House: Out with dislocated finger

As we approach Christmas, Knicks fans are getting some wonderful gifts in their stockings. The COVID protocols have taken most of the exciting young talent off this club in recent weeks, but we’re finally getting some players back!. We begin with Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett. Both are out...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Wizards will be without star shooting guard Bradley Beal tonight against the New York Knicks, as Beal entered the league’s health and safety protocol, because of a positive COVID-19 test. The Wizards will be without two key starters, as Beal joins Kentavius Caldwell-Pope in the protocol. The Wizards’ will […]
NEW YORK -- — Washington’s Kyle Kuzma had Kemba Walker’s recent stellar numbers in the back of his mind and wondered why the New York guard had been buried at the end of the bench for nearly three weeks. Walker showed off Thursday night, scoring 44 points....
Danuel House is heading to the Garden. The New York Knicks announced on Thursday that the team has signed House to a 10-day contract after he was waived by Houston earlier this month. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. House appeared in 16 games (one start)...
That's it, cancel the holidays. As we feared, Trae Young is likely to miss the highly-anticipated Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks. Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Hawks point guard is not expected to clear the NBA Health & Safety Protocols in time. Players and coaches must record two negative tests 24 hours apart before returning to action.
The New York Knicks might have discovered a most unexpected holiday gift in the resurgent Kemba Walker. But it'd be easier for the Knicks to enjoy the return to form of the former All-Star point guard if their defensive identity wasn't somewhere in the lost and found. The Knicks will...
Knox has been cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocols. Knox was one of several Knicks players who's missed the last few games (four, to be exact) while passing through protocols. He could face some conditioning limitations, but Knox will be available as the Knicks tip off the Christmas Day against the Hawks.
New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Knox has been given the green light to suit up after spending time in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. However, he'll be sidelined due to conditioning as he ramps back up into game shape.
With players constantly going in and out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Los Angeles Lakers and many other teams have been adding players to replace what they have lost. One of the more intriguing options available was former Houston Rockets wing Danuel House. The Rockets released...
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols and will miss Thursday's game against the New York Knicks, the team announced. Beal announced during training camp that he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Unlike vaccinated players - who must register two negative tests 24 hours apart - Beal will need to test negative for five straight days before rejoining the team.
The last few days have been a whirlwind of emotions for NY Knicks fans. Almost half the team entered the health and safety protocols: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickly, Deuce McBride, Quentin Grimes, Kevin Knox, Nerlens Noel, and our very own Walt “Clyde” Frazier (he’s okay and made his return to the booth on Thursday. Christmas came early).
In what was one of the wilder 24-hour swings of this season, the Atlanta Hawks got a big 98-96 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. The victory came as they were still without Trae Young, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, and Lou Williams due to health and safety protocols as well as De’Andre Hunter who is still recovering from wrist surgery.
Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
