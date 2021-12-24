ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ESPN: Giannis Clears COVID Protocols; Will Decide If He Plays for Bucks vs. Celtics

By Erin Walsh
Bleacher Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has reportedly cleared the NBA's health and safety protocol and will test himself before deciding whether to play in the team's Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics. Zach Lowe of ESPN reported Antetokounmpo is set to return to the floor...

ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo takes big step toward Christmas return vs. Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols ahead of the Christmas Day showdown against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski. This doesn’t necessarily mean The Greek Freak will play on Christmas, though, as the report states he will get on the court Friday and then determine if he’ll play.
Sporting News

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks rally past Celtics

The Bucks hosted the Celtics in the second of five NBA games on Christmas Day. After facing the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing on Christmas Day, the two-time MVP made his presence felt in his return to action. Antetokounmpo followed up a relatively quiet first half with a 29-point effort in the final 24 minutes of the game, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Milwaukee back from down 19 points.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, live stream, TV channel, start time

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will meet on Christmas Day in the NBA from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Celtics are in need of a win after losing five of their last eight games and would expect them to pick up their play on Christmas. As for the Bucks, they’ve been cruising along this season, winning 10 of their last 15 games and looking for their 22nd win of the year today.
CBS Boston

Enes Freedom Becomes Latest Celtics Player To Enter NBA Health And Safety Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are now up to eight players in the NBA’s COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols. Enes Freedom entered protocol on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Freedom now joins Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Brodric Thomas and Grant Williams in protocol. With Freedom landing in protocol, the Celtics find themselves extremely shorthanded in the front court. Boston has signed forward Justin Jackson and guards C.J. Miles and Joe Johnson to fill out the roster following the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Another signing could be in the cards ahead of Saturday’s Christmas Day showdown with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Freedom has seen an uptick in action since Boston placed Horford and Williams in protocol. He got the start and played a season-high 40 minutes in Monday’s loss to Philadelphia, scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds while playing minimal defense on Philly big man Joel Embiid. Freedom played 12 minutes during Wednesday night’s win over the Cavaliers in Boston, scoring four points and pulling down five rebounds.
CBS Boston

Returning To Celtics A ‘Surreal’ Moment For Joe Johnson

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics fans haven’t had much to cheer for during an up and down start to the 2021-22 season. They finally got a moment Wednesday night though, thanks to a blast from the past. While COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on rosters everywhere, one of the silver linings is all of the G League players and stars of yesteryear now making their way to the NBA. On Wednesday, it was Joe Johnson signing with the Celtics — the team that drafted him 10th overall back in 2001 — that broke the internet. So when fans shuttled into TD Garden to see...
NBC26

Reports: Giannis Antetokounmpo cleared, could play Christmas against Boston Celtics

MILWAUUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols and might play Christmas Day against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN. The Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP will be on the court Friday for a workout, officials report. He is yet to make a decision if he will play Saturday's game.
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo not on Bucks' injury report after COVID absence

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo could be returning to action for the Milwaukee Bucks just in time for Christmas, as he isn’t listed on the Bucks’ injury report for Saturday’s game. That doesn’t guarantee the two-time MVP will be back on the court for the holiday...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giannis Antetokounmpo cleared from protocols

Zach Lowe: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared from health and safety protocols; he’s expected to get on the court today and decide tomorrow whether to play on Christmas against the Boston Celtics, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and me. Source: Twitter @ZachLowe_NBA. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Zach Lowe...
CBS Sports

NBA Christmas: Giannis Antetokounmpo returns from COVID, leads Bucks to 19-point comeback win over Celtics

MILWAUKEE -- Late on Christmas afternoon, Giannis Antetokounmpo came down the floor with his arms out, screaming for Jrue Holiday to pass him the ball. Holiday looked him off, so Giannis started clapping, trying desperately to get his point guard's attention. Again Holiday looked him off. At that point, some stars would mope and take themselves out of the play. Not Giannis.
