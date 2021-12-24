ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' Stanley Johnson: Joins Lakers

Johnson will sign a 10-day hardship deal with the Lakers with the hopes of being available for Saturday's Christmas Day game...

Nets' Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
Darren Collison
Adrian Wojnarowski
Stanley Johnson
Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
This Lakers-Spurs Trade Adds Sharpshooting For L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds itself with a 16-17 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one that occurs...
NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson (Celtics) and Isaiah Thomas (Lakers) among players on 10-day contracts

With more than 90 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
Spurs Dismantle Lakers

The Spurs were methodical in their dismantling of the Lakers in Los Angeles. Keita Bates-Diop scored 30 points off the bench as San Antonio defeated Los Angeles 138-110. San Antonio got 69 points from the bench. Derrick White scored 23 points for the Spurs, who improve to 13-and-18. LeBron James scored 36 points to lead the Lakers. Los Angeles falls to 16-and-17.
"Lakers are pathetic" Kendrick Perkins goes hard on Lakers for making 'terrible' excuses

When the LA lakers entered this season with the line-up of Lebron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis they were considered as the primary contender for the NBA championship. But the result is different, LA Lakers are suffering this season despite a strong team. LA Lakers lost their fourth consecutive match against San Antonio Spurs with 28 points.
Sources: Collison to exit retirement, join Lakers

Darren Collison, who retired in 2019, is expected to be in the Lakers’ lineup on Christmas Day against the Nets after signing a 10-day hardship exemption, sources told ESPN. Stanley Johnson is also planning to sign with Los Angeles.
Lakers' Darren Collison: Signing on with Lakers

The Lakers are planning to sign Collison to a 10-day hardship contract and are hopeful he'll be available for Saturday's Christmas Day game against Brooklyn, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Collison initially announced his retirement following the 2018-2019 campaign and will be making a comeback to the NBA. The 34-year-old...
