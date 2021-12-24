ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to expect at Utah state liquor stores for Christmas weekend

By Shad Snell
ABC4
ABC4
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRKSx_0dVS1sAX00

( ABC4 ) – Holiday season is a time for family gatherings and celebrations…but with those family gatherings and celebrations comes drinking. And if you haven’t gotten your alcohol by today, Christmas Eve, then you may be in the state liquor store with a large crowd.

DABC Communications Director, Michelle Schmitt, said in a statement that just like other retailers state liquor stores are very busy as customers are getting their last minute shopping done. She asks customers to be patient with busy and crowed stores.

State liquor stores close at 6pm on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day.

