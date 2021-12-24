Vermont distributes in hours all 30k free home virus tests

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — All of the 30,000 free take-home test kits that were to be distributed Thursday to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been given out, the Vermont Health Department said Thursday.

Additional kits will be distributed on Friday at Agency of Transportation sites. The state is planning to distribute a total of about 96,000 tests between now and New Year’s. Most will be antigen tests, but a smaller number will be the newly authorized LAMP tests.

Distribution locations across the state can be found on the website of the Vermont Health Department. Two test kits per car, or walk-in, are being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The state of Vermont is working to acquire more rapid antigen tests for broad distribution, but like other states, the state is constrained by the supply at the federal level.

