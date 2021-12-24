ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

West Allis police find two people dead in a home in an apparent murder-suicide

By Bill Glauber, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago
A 28-year-old woman and 41-year-old man were found dead late Thursday by West Allis police who were responding to a welfare check at a residence in the 9300 block of W. Orchard St.

"Both suffered fatal gunshot wounds," police said in a statement. "The fatal wound to the male appears to be self-inflicted."

Police said the investigation is ongoing but the incident appeared to be isolated.

"There is no danger to the general public and detectives are not searching for any additional individuals involved," the statement said.

