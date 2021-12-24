ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte airport gets $1 million grant

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three Nebraska airports have been awarded $1 million federal grants under the new infrastructure law. The Grand Island...

North Platte Post

Ricketts: Growing Nebraska-a year in review

If you’ve read my weekly columns, tuned into a press conference, or heard me speak before, you are no stranger to my guiding vision for the state: growing Nebraska. It’s been the mission of my Administration, and each year we have achieved success towards that goal. This year has been no different. In fact, Nebraska has made plenty of progress in 2021 worth celebrating.
North Platte Post

Lincoln to end months-long mask mandate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The last Nebraska community still requiring masks is dropping its mandate. Lincoln Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news conference Tuesday that a health order requiring indoor masking will expire at the end of the day Thursday. The county reinstated the mask...
North Platte Post

Strike at Kellogg ends after workers approve new contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Kellogg's employees who have been on strike since early October have voted to ratify a tentative labor contract at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants. The contract covers approximately 1,400 workers represented by the union at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Kellogg's...
North Platte Post

Hundreds of animals removed from Nebraska home

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Officials with the Nebraska Humane Society have removed hundreds of animals, including exotic birds, snakes and others, from a home amid concerns they were neglected. KETV-TV reports that more than 250 animals were taken from the home in Papillion on Monday, and hundreds more were...
North Platte Post

North Platte attorney appointed as District Court judge

Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Patrick Heng of North Platte as District Court Judge in the Eleventh Judicial District. The Eleventh District consists of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties. Heng, 63, has practiced law in North...
North Platte Post

Leader of Planned Parenthood in upper Midwest stepping down

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The president of Planned Parenthood’s affiliate in the upper Midwest says she is stepping down from her position next year. Sarah Stoesz oversaw the organization for nearly 20 years and grew it into one of the largest Planned Parenthood affiliates in the country as it expanded from Minnesota and South Dakota to incorporate North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

