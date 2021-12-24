Kate Winslet ‘couldn’t stop crying’ when she was reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio may be best known as an Oscar-winning actor, but outside of his blockbuster movies, he's incredibly passionate about the environment and the effects of climate change. He set up the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998 as the basis for his continuing activism efforts. The nonprofit serves as a place to further awareness about the environment and spread awareness about how people can help. For decades, DiCaprio has been vocal about global warming, climate change, dangers in the animal kingdom, and everything else that affects planet Earth. Along the way, he's spoken out at numerous events and helped create several documentaries. Ahead, you can learn more about the environmental-awareness documentaries DiCaprio had a hand in creating, as well as where you can stream them.

