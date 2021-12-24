ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Winslet ‘couldn’t stop crying’ when she was reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s friendship will go on, despite distance or time. When the two Oscar winning actors reunited in Los Angeles after nearly three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was emotional. “I couldn’t stop crying,” Winslet told The...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

