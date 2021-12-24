ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Audit: Nebraska contractor in decline as it sought contract

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new Kansas audit says a child welfare provider that served Omaha-area families was plagued with mounting debt, poor...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
North Platte Post

Ricketts: Growing Nebraska-a year in review

If you’ve read my weekly columns, tuned into a press conference, or heard me speak before, you are no stranger to my guiding vision for the state: growing Nebraska. It’s been the mission of my Administration, and each year we have achieved success towards that goal. This year has been no different. In fact, Nebraska has made plenty of progress in 2021 worth celebrating.
POLITICS
North Platte Post

North Platte airport gets $1 million grant

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three Nebraska airports have been awarded $1 million federal grants under the new infrastructure law. The Grand Island Independent reports that the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $22.2 million to Nebraska under the law. Kearney Regional and North Platte Regional Airport Lee Bird Field...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Post

Iowa motorcyclist dies in crash on I-80 ramp in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 54-year-old Iowa man has died in a Christmas Eve accident after his motorcycle crashed in Omaha. Police say Jamie Richardson of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was exiting onto Interstate 80 around 3:20 p.m. Friday when the motorcycle left the on-ramp. Richardson was thrown from the motorcycle as it was traveling down an embankment.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Omaha World Herald
North Platte Post

Lincoln to end months-long mask mandate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The last Nebraska community still requiring masks is dropping its mandate. Lincoln Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news conference Tuesday that a health order requiring indoor masking will expire at the end of the day Thursday. The county reinstated the mask...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska man rescued after falling through ice while saving dog

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man is recovering after falling through ice while saving his dog at a lake. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Papillion fire and police departments were called at 11:30 a.m. Friday after a 47-year-old man fell through the ice at Walnut Creek Lake. He was on the ice trying to rescue his dog, about 30 to 40 feet from shore.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts Christmas statement

Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Christmas, which is celebrated Dec. 25, 2021. “The Christmas season is a joyous time to celebrate the birth of Jesus. He changed the course of human history by proclaiming God’s love and sacrificing his life to save the world from sin. Jesus taught that it’s ‘more blessed to give than receive’ and that true greatness comes from serving others. This Christmas, I pray you’ll experience peace as you reflect on the Good News he preached.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
North Platte Post

Police in Fremont hand out money instead of tickets

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — People in an eastern Nebraska town pulled over by police for minor traffic violations this week are getting a dose of Christmas cheer instead of a ticket. KETV-TV reports that Fremont police are continuing a holiday tradition by handing out $100 bills. Officer Jim Butt...
FREMONT, NE
North Platte Post

Short pursuit leads to arrest in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit in Omaha overnight. At approximately 12:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed a westbound Acura sedan speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 in Omaha near 84th street. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but as the trooper approached the vehicle and attempted to make contact with the driver, the driver accelerated and fled the traffic stop. Another trooper initiated a pursuit.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Hundreds of animals removed from Nebraska home

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Officials with the Nebraska Humane Society have removed hundreds of animals, including exotic birds, snakes and others, from a home amid concerns they were neglected. KETV-TV reports that more than 250 animals were taken from the home in Papillion on Monday, and hundreds more were...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Strike at Kellogg ends after workers approve new contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Kellogg's employees who have been on strike since early October have voted to ratify a tentative labor contract at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants. The contract covers approximately 1,400 workers represented by the union at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Kellogg's...
LABOR ISSUES
North Platte Post

Two states mandate COVID boosters for healthcare workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health care workers will be required to have coronavirus booster shots to ensure that hospitals are ready to deal with a surge in cases as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads throughout the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the order Tuesday on his personal Twitter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
90K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy