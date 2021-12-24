ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO searching for suspect who used stolen credit cards after auto burglary

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
 1 day ago
JSO: Fraud suspect (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly broke into someone’s car, stole items including credit cards, then used the stolen cards at a local business.

JSO said the burglary happened near Cedar Point Road and New Berlin Road. They are now seeking help to identify the suspect pictured below.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

