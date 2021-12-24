Favorites of 2021: The Cat’s Out of the Bag

One of my favorite parts of Christmas and the holidays is giving gifts, which coincidentally is directly tied to one of my least favorite parts — wrapping gifts. When I was growing up I was fortunate to receive some of the most meticulously and beautifully wrapped Christmas presents. My father was a true master at many things that he set his mind to, and much like his perfect penmanship, his wrapping was second to none. It didn’t matter if it was a ridiculously shaped package, or if it was in an anti-theft case that could only be opened by wearing chainmail gloves while operating the Jaws of Life, dad could wrap it and every fold was crisp and pristine.

