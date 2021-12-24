ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Favorites of 2021: The Cat’s Out of the Bag

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 2 days ago

Throughout the two-week holiday season, we'll...

HOLAUSA

Surprising reasons why your cat follows you everywhere

I think we can all agree that cats are a mystery sometimes, especially when they are following us around and checking on whatever we’re doing, and while the main reason it’s often food, we made a list of surprising reasons behind this interesting behavior. If your cat is still lurking...
WEIGHT LOSS
#Cat#Holiday Season
B102.7

Everyone Needs a Bag of Cat Litter, Here’s Why

My family doesn't have a cat. The last time I had one was in 2002. So it has been 19 years since I bought cat litter. That changed a couple of weeks ago and I now firmly believe everyone should have a bag of cat litter. For the record, we...
PETS
TrendHunter.com

Cat-Inspired Literature Bags

Feline fans and classic literature lovers will be excited to know that 'Uncommon Goods' has released the ‘Classic Literature Cat Tote’ bags. The bags are inspired by classics like F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 'The Great Gatsby,' Jane Austen’s 'Pride and Prejudice,' and William Shakespeare’s 'Romeo and Juliet.' Each title is a cat-inspired play on words like 'The Great Catsby,' 'Pride and Purrjudice,' and 'Romeow and Juliet.'
PETS
ncadvertiser.com

Nunn: Papa’s got a brand new bag

One of my favorite parts of Christmas and the holidays is giving gifts, which coincidentally is directly tied to one of my least favorite parts — wrapping gifts. When I was growing up I was fortunate to receive some of the most meticulously and beautifully wrapped Christmas presents. My father was a true master at many things that he set his mind to, and much like his perfect penmanship, his wrapping was second to none. It didn’t matter if it was a ridiculously shaped package, or if it was in an anti-theft case that could only be opened by wearing chainmail gloves while operating the Jaws of Life, dad could wrap it and every fold was crisp and pristine.
LIFESTYLE
Lifestyle
Cats
cntraveler.com

The Béis Weekender Bag Is My New Favorite Piece of Luggage

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Béis knows how to make a great piece of luggage. Case in point: The Béis Weekender Bag, my new go-to for...
RETAIL
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Adoptable Cats of the Week

Look at these beauties. Can you believe they don’t have a fur-ever home? Me either. They’ve never been in a real home with a Christmas tree, a couple of kids waiting for Santa and a family that would love them forever. They would love them back as only a cat can. That’s all these kitties want for Christmas is a home. Can you be Santa? Just go to our website: Heberspringshumanesociety.com and complete an adoption application and a meet and greet will be arranged and put a gift under the tree for your new kitty. You won’t regret it. Merry Christmas to all! Shelter wish list: Everyone gets adopted!
PETS
KRON4

9 top-selling pet products that dogs and cats love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Our four-legged friends provide us with love and companionship (and — if you have cats — occasional bites) so the least we can do is give something back. But with so many pet products available, how do you find something that will satisfy your furry family member?
PET SERVICES
963kklz.com

Survey: Find Out Your Dog’s Favorite Christmas Carol

Over 1000 dog owners were asked what Christmas song does their pet respond to the most and The Mike & Carla Morning Show has the results! But, M&C wanted to talk to pet owners and find out if these results were in line with the survey. Now keep in mind that this was not determined by breed, size, male or female, so with that said, listen to the segment from this morning and see if you would agree!
PETS
wydaily.com

WYDaily’s Holiday Favorites: Our Favorite Holiday Traditions

HISTORIC TRIANGLE — It’s that time of year where you can’t go into a store, turn on the radio, nor watch certain television channels without being bombarded by the love and cheer of the holiday season. Each week, we want to share with you some of our newsroom staff’s favorites of the holiday and invite you to share with us yours!
CELEBRATIONS
DFW Community News

Gift Ideas For Rabbit Pet Owners

There is something about rabbits that you cannot resist. They are some of the cutest animals on earth, who can make even the most savage person melt with their round eyes and fuzzy features. Those who... Continue on to full article...
ANIMALS
DFW Community News

How To Roast An Entire Pig?

Cooking a whole pig is a challenging task. But as long as you do your homework and have the right equipment, it can be an amazing experience for everyone involved. In this guide, we will show you how... Continue on to full article...
LIFESTYLE
aymag.com

Heather’s Favorite Things: Christmas

People tend to get caught up in the gift-buying, traveling and money spent during Christmas, but really all that should matter is love. For me, there is a lot of love to give this Christmas, and a lot to be thankful for. Why waste this special holiday stressing when this is the perfect time to reflect and be joyful? Take in the little moments and the people around you and remember why we used to be excited as children when Christmas rolled around.
FESTIVAL
WJLA

12 Dogs and Cats of Christmas: Zelda and Ellie May

7NewsDC — This is our final day of our 12 Dogs and Cats of Christmas with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, but keep in mind that our furry friends need help all year round. To foster, volunteer or adopt, please contact luckydoganimalrescue.org.
PETS
Parade

That's the Cat's Meow! 50 Purr-fect Gifts for Cat-Lovers

Paging Santa Paws and Mrs. Claws: we’ve got a list of gifts to wish the cat-lovers in your life a very Meow-y Christmas! From the practical (think pet hair-approved vacuums and space-saving perches) to the pawsitively outrageous (like laptop cat scratching pads and cat tarot cards), we’ve rounded up 50 gifts they’ll never fur-get. And if you really want to impress your feline-loving friend with your pet prowess, clue them in on the best spots to take Fluffy for a picture with the man in red this season— after all, it’s never too early to start on next year’s Christmas card photos!
PETS
DFW Community News

