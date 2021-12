When did Christmas become so commercial? A long time ago. In fact, those Wise Men were the first to succumb to holiday stress with one really going over-budget when shopping for Little Baby Jesus. And actually, while all the gifts were lovely, there was a bit of dickering as to who would spring for the gold, which was considerably more expensive than frankincense and myrrh. Wouldn't a baby rattle or a diaper service have been better? Heck, Baby Jesus would have been happy just having some lullabies sung to him while Mary got a nap. Just sayin'.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO