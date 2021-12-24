ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Analysis: 2 go or not 2 go for 2-pointers is the question

By BARRY WILNER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeH9K_0dVRyV4B00
1 of 5

2 go or not 2 go. That is the question.

It’s a query Ravens coach John Harbaugh has faced twice lately, and many times in the past. It’s one that fellow AFC North coach Mike Tomlin of the Steelers — yes, two of the NFL’s best sideline men — also has been asked a bunch.

There might not be a correct answer, regardless of what the charts and analytics say. Indeed, Tomlin was going for 2-point conversions in all sorts of situations even before analytics became a sports obsession.

“It’s part analytics, it’s part feel,” Tomlin says, recalling when he went for the deuce with the Steelers down late 29-20 against Minnesota. “Particularly in that instance, I wanted to be aggressive and go for the win, and so in an effort to do that, I think we needed two 2-point conversions. The first two scores that we got, we kicked the extra point. The third score we got, we went for two in an effort to set up the potential to play for the win on the last one if necessary.

“It’s just the mindset I had in those circumstances. I thought we were too thin in the line of scrimmage to go into extra time, and so I did it with that understanding. But again, I never make those decisions based purely on one set of variables or one equation. ... It’s a multitude of variables and game circumstances, and that’s always the case.”

Ditto for Harbaugh, whose team is 2 for 8 on 2-pointers.

When he went for 2 against both Pittsburgh and Green Bay at the conclusion of key AFC North games, Harbaugh was recognizing what was left of his illness- and injury-ravaged Ravens. Baltimore’s secondary was such a mess at the Steelers that John Stallworth probably could have run right through it, and the Hall of Famer is 69 years old.

As for the redux against the Packers, well, kicking the tying point or going for 2 might not have mattered with Aaron Rodgers having 42 seconds left to march his team downfield.

“We had a lot of conversation with it on the phones at the time,” Harbaugh admitted. “I’ve thought about it all night – of course you do. There are two choices, and they’re both viable. Either one can turn out right. Either one can turn out wrong. It’s basically 50-50.

“We talked about a lot, we decided to go for it. It didn’t work out. I know half the people are going to say we should’ve kicked it, I get it. They can certainly criticize me for it. I’m OK with that, I criticize myself for it. You can’t dwell on it too much, because we definitely have to move on. ... I think it’s a little bit like decisions in life.”

It takes guts to make such decisions. But they are not simply done spur of the moment. Plenty of planning goes into it, with such variables as score, opponent, weather and your team’s health.

There are other instances in football games when that is true.

Trying to convert fourth downs, for example. Perhaps the most recognizable bevy of those attempts — some would say they are absurd, others would counter with analytically perfect — were delivered by Chargers coach Brandon Staley. LA went 2 for 5 on them against Kansas City, and lost in an AFC West showdown last week.

“I think we’re going to try and unpack each game as we go,” Staley explains. “Our models are going to be different based off who we play. Then, you also want to be able to apply pressure on the other side of things. If you make it, then it changes their model, too, early in the game. Sometimes by going for it in the first half now you flip the script on what they have going on the other side, too.

“I have a lot of confidence in our operation. We’re going to practice it a lot. We knew that was going to happen. We got on the ball, there was no hesitation.”

Conviction is critical, whether going on fourth down or trying for the 2-point conversion. This season, the Cowboys and Jets have gone for 2 the most often, nine times. Dallas was successful on five, New York on four.

Staley’s Chargers are 5 for 7, but the best numbers belong to Philadelphia, perfect on five attempts. Also perfect are Cleveland and New England in three tries apiece, Tennessee in two and Houston once.

At the other end are New Orleans (0 for 5), Las Vegas and Arizona (0 for 2), Tampa Bay and Green Bay (0 for 1), though Minnesota is 1 for 7 despite its strong offense, and Washington is 2 for 7.

“We have to have a large array of plays in that area,” Harbaugh says of the tries from the 2-yard line. “So, I think that’s one thing that has changed about football in the last five years or so – those menus are much bigger than they used to be. You spend a lot of time working on and repping those, because you can run out of them pretty quickly. That’s a good point.”

Especially a good point when you get the additional point.

___

AP Sports Writers Noah Trister, Joe Reedy and Will Graves contributed.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Bruce Arians, Antonio Brown, And The Reality Of Elastic Principles In Pursuit Of A Super Bowl

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It was just a little over a year ago when Buccaneers head coach — a zero-time Super Bowl champion at that date — Bruce Arians stated unequivocally that Antonio Brown was on a one-strike deal with Tampa Bay. “He screws up one time,” Arians insisted, “he’s gone.” It was a no-nonsense stance from a coach who seemed to want very little to do with AB and all of the hubbub that tends to follow him. Of course, this is the NFL, where principles and standards and zero-tolerance policies have a way of shape-shifting based on current predicaments...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
thespun.com

Chiefs Receive Good News Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs already have the best record in the AFC and will be looking to maintain that lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. But with positive tests taking some of their top players away, the Chiefs got some good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stallworth
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Jets#American Football#Afc North#Steelers#The Hall Of Famer#Packers
On3.com

WATCH: Brett Favre's message to Aaron Rodgers after record touchdown

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre sent a heartwarming message to Aaron Rodgers after he set the franchise record for passing touchdowns on Saturday. In the pre-recorded message, Favre congratulates his former backup on eclipsing his record 443 touchdown passes as a Packer and makes a unique request in exchange for the record.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley? Why the Ravens’ playoff hopes hinge on their quarterback quandary

The Cincinnati Bengals saw one version of a hobbled Lamar Jackson in 2020. They probably wouldn’t mind seeing it again in 2021. Before their Week 5 matchup in Baltimore last season, Jackson missed one Ravens practice with a knee injury, then the next with an illness. He was a full participant in a Friday walk-through, and said after a 27-3 win that the knee injury “didn’t really affect me at ...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Bills Announce Three Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve placed WR Gabriel Davis and OL Cody Ford on the COVID-19 list and activated practice squad OL Bobby Hart from the COVID-19 list.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

693K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy