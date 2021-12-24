U.S. Justice Department awards nearly $444 million to support violence intervention efforts
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) announced, Thursday, nearly $444 million in grant awards to support a wide range of violence reduction efforts, including community-based violence intervention and prevention strategies, youth and school violence prevention programs and evidence-based police and prosecution practices. Funding will also support research...contracostaherald.com
Comments / 0