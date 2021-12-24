U.S. Justice Department awards nearly $444 million to support violence intervention efforts

The Department of Justice is ordering Neenah Enterprises Inc., U.S. Holdings Inc. and US Foundry and Manufacturing Corp. to divest certain gray iron municipal castings assets in order to proceed with the former company’s proposed acquisition of substantially all US Foundry assets. NEI and US Foundry are two of three significant suppliers of gray iron municipal castings in 11 Eastern and Southern states. Such castings include customized, molded covers or frames accessing manholes and subterranean areas through grates or drains used to direct water in roadway, parking and industrial areas.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO