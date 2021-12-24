ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. Justice Department awards nearly $444 million to support violence intervention efforts

By Publisher
Contra Costa Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) announced, Thursday, nearly $444 million in grant awards to support a wide range of violence reduction efforts, including community-based violence intervention and prevention strategies, youth and school violence prevention programs and evidence-based police and prosecution practices. Funding will also support research...

contracostaherald.com

philasun.com

Justice Department to award $1.6 billion to reduce violent crime and strengthen communities

ABOVE PHOTO: Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American Heritage Month, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. The Justice Department is giving $139 million to police departments across the U.S. as part of a grant program that would bring on more than 1,000 new officers. The grant funding being announced Thursday comes through the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and will be awarded to 183 law enforcement agencies. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Department of Justice Awards More Than $125 Million in Grants Under the Stop School Violence Act; Local Districts Receive More Than $1 million

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – December 23, 2021. SAN DIEGO – The Department of Justice today announced nearly $126 million in funding, including $672,168 to the Cajon Valley Union School District and $347,031 to the Chula Vista Elementary School District, to advance school safety under the STOP School Violence Act.
LAW
MyChesCo

More Than $17.5 Million Awarded to Support Project Safe Neighborhoods

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that The Department of Justice has awarded more than $17.5 million in grants to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. Funding will support efforts across the country to address violent crime, including the gun violence that is often at its core. Locally, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency was awarded $282,428 to administer PSN grant funds in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
essexnewsdaily.com

Justice department awards $331,859 to New Jersey to support Project Safe Neighborhoods

NEWARK, NJ — The Department of Justice announced Dec. 9 that it has awarded more than $17.5 million in grants to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. Funding will support efforts across the country to address violent crime, including the gun violence that is often at its core. The Rosamond Gifford Charitable Corporation, located in Syracuse, N.Y., was awarded $331,859 to administer PSN grant funds in the district of New Jersey.
POLITICS
#U S Justice Department#School Violence#Gun Violence#Gang Violence#Ojp#The Justice Department#The White House#Americans
WIFR

Behavioral task force awarded third grant by U.S. Department of Justice

BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Almost $450,000 in funding will help with behavioral health response efforts in Boone County. The Boone County Behavioral Health Task Force received another grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Funding from the three-year grant will help expand services in one of their outreach programs. It will help law enforcement respond to calls related to substance abuse and mental health to help provide the right care. The task force previously earned grants from the DOJ the past two years.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
wkms.org

The Justice Department reverses course for prisoners on early release

The Justice Department has reversed course in a legal analysis that could allow thousands of people released from prison at the start of the pandemic to remain free once the coronavirus emergency ends. In a rare reconsideration, the department's Office of Legal Counsel issued a new legal opinion concluding the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Justice Department announces global resolution of criminal and civil investigations with housing contractor for defrauding U.S. military

SAVANNAH: Balfour Beatty Communities LLC (BBC), one of the nation’s largest providers of privatized military housing to the U.S. Armed Forces, pled guilty to defrauding the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Navy, in connection with a fraudulent scheme to obtain performance bonuses by submitting false information to the U.S. military.
U.S. POLITICS
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Paris 95 Receives Department of Justice Grant for Preventing School Violence –

PARIS, IL. (ECWd) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Paris Union School District No. 95, Dr. Jeremy Larson, [email protected]. Paris 95 received notification from the US Department of Justice that the school district has been awarded a very competitive federal grant for preventing school violence. The total amount is $278,802 over...
PARIS, IL
concreteproducts.com

Justice Department outlines terms for Neenah Enterprises, U.S. Foundry union

The Department of Justice is ordering Neenah Enterprises Inc., U.S. Holdings Inc. and US Foundry and Manufacturing Corp. to divest certain gray iron municipal castings assets in order to proceed with the former company’s proposed acquisition of substantially all US Foundry assets. NEI and US Foundry are two of three significant suppliers of gray iron municipal castings in 11 Eastern and Southern states. Such castings include customized, molded covers or frames accessing manholes and subterranean areas through grates or drains used to direct water in roadway, parking and industrial areas.
AGRICULTURE
theeastcountygazette.com

Judge Says Mandating Vaccine for Workers is Out of Biden’s Authority

A Missouri federal judge blocked the COVID vaccine mandate by President Joe Biden for federal contractors in 10 states on. Monday. Rather than being a workplace mandate, the judge characterized it as a public health mandate as it also extends beyond the President’s jurisdiction. Meanwhile, a federal judge in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Bulletin

View from the Right: Justice prevails in Rittenhouse trial

Jury trials are expensive and inconvenient for the government, so in recent years a flood of misdemeanor and non-violent felonies has made their use in the justice system increasingly rare. Prosecutors use a host of techniques to nudge or even coerce the accused to accept a plea bargain rather than take their case to trial, including long pre-trial detentions, stacked charges potentially carrying many years of incarceration, and threats that non-compliance might result in prosecutions against the accused’s family members. ...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
MyChesCo

HHS Issues Guidance on HIPAA and Disclosures of Protected Health Information for Extreme Risk Protection Orders

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through its Office for Civil Rights (OCR) this week issued guidance to help clarify how the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) Privacy Rule permits covered health care providers to disclose protected health information to support applications for extreme risk protection orders that temporarily prevent a person in crisis, who poses a danger to themselves or others, from accessing firearms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Bulletin

View from the Left: "A politically-violent mass movement" is underway in the U.S.

One needn’t read Nietzsche, Hegel or sociologic discourse to conclude “God” and America share slabs in the morgue. Our gun-maniacal culture of violence fills judicial and legislative dockets with “leads that bleed.” Mark Meadows, slapped with contempt of Congress charges, hasn’t given depositions before the Capitol Riot Committee. But, a 38-page PowerPoint and incriminating texts were leaked, including Fox News emails “directing” Donald Trump to stop the Jan. 6 incursion. ...
PROTESTS

