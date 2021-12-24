Holiday gifts taken from luggage, replaced with dog food

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. During the holidays we can’t always set a table for everyone in our lives, and giving food gift baskets may be the next best thing. Culinary gifts tell the people we care about that we’re thinking of them. But picking food from afar isn’t always easy, so we’ve compiled a list of quality arrangements that everyone on your list will love. Whether it’s a relative with a craving for a gooey-centered cookie or a friend who is rapturous about chocolate, there’s something here to delight every kind of food lover and tide us over until we get to sit down together again.
Comments / 0