Hometown Heroes: The Franklin County Office of Veterans Affairs
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are the Franklin County Office of Veterans Affairs
Its fifth annual golf tournament held in September raised a record $23,802 to directly support veterans affairs programs, including Operation Save-A-Vet, Save A Pet, and Operation Rucks to Reins, Which are fully funded through the community.
