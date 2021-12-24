ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Hometown Heroes: The Franklin County Office of Veterans Affairs

By James Wesser
 1 day ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are the Franklin County Office of Veterans Affairs

Its fifth annual golf tournament held in September raised a record $23,802 to directly support veterans affairs programs, including Operation Save-A-Vet, Save A Pet, and Operation Rucks to Reins, Which are fully funded through the community.

