Portsmouth, NH

Holiday gifts taken from luggage, replaced with dog food

Middletown Press
 1 day ago

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A woman who returned from a flight to Europe with more than $3,000 worth of gifts in her luggage found the contents gone — and replaced with dog food. Gina Sheldon, of Portsmouth, New...

www.middletownpress.com

nbcboston.com

NH Woman Finds Xmas Gifts Stolen, Swapped With Dog Food, Trash After Flight to Boston

A New Hampshire mom said all her Christmas presents were stolen from a checked bag on a flight from Paris to Boston this month. The bag had been full of presents she had bought over 11 days in Italy, on what Gina Sheldon called her "Eat, Pray, Love" trip. But when she opened the suitcase back home in Portsmouth, it was full of bags of dog food, trash, a can of men's shaving cream and dirty T-shirts -- apparently makeweights.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Flight attendant reveals handy tricks for sleeping on planes

Getting a decent few hours’ sleep on a long flight can be the difference between starting your holiday tense and bleary-eyed, or relaxed and refreshed.So the internet sat up and listened when ex-cabin crew Tiktok user Kat Kamalani posted her top travel hacks for grabbing forty winks on a flight.In a video titled “Flying a Red-Eye”, Kamalani gave her insider wisdom for feeling as rested as possible on a night flight.Kamalani was a flight attendant for six years, she says, adding, “These are things I wish I knew before flying in the middle of the night that would make my...
LIFESTYLE
KIAH

Holiday gifts for food lovers and furry friends

HOUSTON (KIAH) — ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share some holiday gift ideas ranging from food to home decor and pet products. Take a glimpse at the fabulous offerings featured in the segment. Farver Farms Farmer Farms is the home of the Lentil Crunchers snacks, all made from […]
HOUSTON, TX
TravelPulse

TSA Provides Helpful Tips for Traveling With Holiday Gifts, Food

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has provided tips and tricks to make transporting food and gifts through airport security checkpoints easier during the winter holiday travel period. TSA officials said most solid food items are permitted to go through a checkpoint with no issues, but if the food can be...
LIFESTYLE
101.5 WPDH

7 Things Not to Feed Your Dog at Holidays From Hudson Valley Vets

If you have a dog you already know how curious they are when it comes to someone working in the kitchen, right? You might even joke that you don't need a vacuum cleaner because you already have a dog! Since it is already so hard to get an appointment with your Hudson Valley Veterinarian, here are a few things to remember to NOT feed your dog during the holidays, even if they give you a cute pathetic look or plop themselves in the middle of the kitchen floor.
PETS
CBS Baltimore

Travelers Find BWI Less Than Busy On Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flying to see family for the holidays this year? You might be met with delays and cancellations. Delta and United were among the airlines that canceled hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, citing staffing shortages due in part to COVID-19 infections. But you wouldn’t know that based on how flights fared Friday out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Of the four Delta flights departing from Baltimore on Christmas Eve, only one was delayed. The rest left on time. Both United Airlines flights, meanwhile, departed from BWI as scheduled. There were minimal disruptions to other airlines’ service at BWI. So, instead of finding long lines at ticketing and security checkpoints, passengers reported a less-than-crowded airport Friday. “I’ve been here many times,” Yolando Henley-Perry of Maryland said. “It almost seems sweatless–no trouble.” The Transportation Security Administration screened 2,187,792 passengers at checkpoints nationwide Thursday, typically the busiest travel day before Christmas. For perspective, that’s 364,402 fewer people than what TSA saw before the onset of the pandemic in 2019. The agency didn’t expect to have updated figures for Friday’s activity until Saturday morning. As a reminder, TSA recommends arriving at the airport two hours before your departure time, packing a mask and checking your flight status ahead of time.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
