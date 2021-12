SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Opening Segment – HIT: This wasn’t a great way to start off Raw, but it was good enough to get a Hit. I liked the start of the segment a lot. The mic work from Bobby Lashley and Big E was very strong. MVP was good as usual also. This was clearly positioning Lashley as more of a babyface. It was interesting to see him questioning MVP some and setting him up to get beat up by Big E. That was a little odd. What was his plan? What would have happened if Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins hadn’t attacked Lashley on the outside? That part was off, but the physicality afterwards which would eventually lead to the tag match main event worked well. MVP’s line about Lashley being acknowledged certainly planted the seed for a potential match against Roman Reigns down the line.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO