ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Greyhound giving $42,000 in bus tickets for runaway youth to return to their families for holidays

By Kiah Armstrong
wbtw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, U.T. (ABC4) — Being home for the holidays is a gift that can often be taken for granted. While many are catching flights back home to reunite with their loved ones, not everyone is as lucky. For some runaway youth, home is just one bus ticket away —...

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 0

Related
breakingtravelnews.com

Greyhound launches festive Home Free campaign

Greyhound is seeking to provide vital transportation this Christmas with a long-standing Home Free program, helping runaway, homeless and exploited people between the ages of 12 and 21 reunite with their families or legal guardians. The largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America will offer a free bus...
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Greyhound Offering Free Rides Home To Runaway Youth

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Greyhound is offering free rides home to runaways between the ages of 12 and 21. For the 34th consecutive year, the bus carrier is helping runaway, homeless or exploited youth reunite with their families for the holidays. Last year, Greyhound said over 300 tickets were given to young people who wanted to go home. To extend the program, Greyhound is partnering with the National Runaway Safeline. So far this year, Greyhound said together they’ve given away about $42,000 worth of tickets. Greyhound has multiple stations in western Pennsylvania, including in Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Latrobe and Zelienople. Click here to learn more about the program. If you or someone you know wants to return home and needs help, call 1-800-786-2929 or click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chapin Hall
northwestgeorgianews.com

Stuff-A-Bus gifts thousands of toys to local families

Community members wrapped up another successful Stuff-A-Bus present exchange on Dec. 18 thanks to hundreds of volunteers, local business and numerous organizations for Cobb Christmas, a local nonprofit organization assisting low-income families in Cobb County during the holiday season. This year’s Stuff-A-Bus collected more than 8,000 toys, 75 bikes and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Chicago#Home Free#Greyhound Lines
FOX21News.com

Southern Colorado business giving back to families this holiday season

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Laughing Lion Herbs is a local Colorado Springs & Castle Rock business founded 6 years ago. They just opened their retail shops in the last two years and have decided they wouldn’t stop there. They are doing great things in the community this holiday season by collecting toys and holding a toy drive for families who can’t afford to buy toys for their children this Christmas.
COLORADO STATE
theadvocate.com

This holiday season, give the greatest gift to your family

With the winter holiday season in full swing, you are probably working furiously to get through your ever-growing to-do list. While this season is full of holiday spirit and the hustle and bustle of making sure you get your Christmas cards mailed, picking out that perfect gift for your friend, and getting your kids to the mall to sit on Santa’s lap, the holiday season may not have its usual luster for more than 14,000 Louisiana families.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Homeless
Big Frog 104

Utica Restaurant Giving 3 Families in Need, Holiday Feast of a Lifetime

The holidays can be a difficult time for some, and one local restauranteur is giving 3 struggling families a holiday feast to remember. Sal Borruso of Chesterfield's Tavolo Italian restaurant on North Genesee Street in Utica is in search of at least 3 families who are down on their luck this holiday season. Borruso is asking for submissions from the public for deserving families whose names will be kept anonymous. Borruso and the staff at Tavolo will then create the ultimate Italian holiday feast which the family can pick up and reheat for Christmas dinner.
UTICA, NY
Record-Journal

Spirit of Giving brings holiday cheer to Meriden families

MERIDEN — After going through tough times, the Felton family’s holiday spirit was restored with the help of the annual Spirit of Giving car parade. “Saturday (December 18) was crazy, it was so amazing,” Kara Felton said . “Such a blessing.”. Spirit of Giving is a...
YourErie

GECAC helping families in need this holiday season with Giving Tree program

GECAC is once again helping local families in need during the holidays as they have for the past seven years. GECAC collaborates with churches and other organizations to adopt families and provide them the items that they are asking for this holiday. From knitted hats, microwaves, blankets, and even household items like detergents and paper […]
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy