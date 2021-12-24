Greyhound giving $42,000 in bus tickets for runaway youth to return to their families for holidays

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Greyhound is offering free rides home to runaways between the ages of 12 and 21. For the 34th consecutive year, the bus carrier is helping runaway, homeless or exploited youth reunite with their families for the holidays. Last year, Greyhound said over 300 tickets were given to young people who wanted to go home. To extend the program, Greyhound is partnering with the National Runaway Safeline. So far this year, Greyhound said together they’ve given away about $42,000 worth of tickets. Greyhound has multiple stations in western Pennsylvania, including in Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Latrobe and Zelienople. Click here to learn more about the program. If you or someone you know wants to return home and needs help, call 1-800-786-2929 or click here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO