ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee neighbors at odds after kangaroo allegedly attacks wife, husband strangles animal

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZyB6_0dVRuy2c00

Tennesse neighbors are at odds after one strangled the other’s pet kangaroo after claiming it attacked his wife.

The incident occurred in Sumner County, Tennessee, with a 5-foot, 60-pound kangaroo named Carter.

Chris Lea, the owner of the kangaroo, said his neighbors called him to let him know Carter had gotten out of its enclosure. Lea told local media that he’d instructed them to leave the animal alone and he’d rush home to handle it.

Police said they believe the husband and wife neighbors apparently tried to goad the animal back into its pen.

That’s when the neighbors claim the animal turned on them and started attacking the wife.

The husband grabbed the animal by the neck and strangled it to death.

No charges have been filed, but Lea told local media he was considering a civil lawsuit because the neighbors came onto his property when the incident happened and that the animal had never left his property.

Comments / 3

Laura Maynard
1d ago

I don't know if it was posted no trespassing but it seem to me the neighbors were very much in the wrong. The kangaroo was not a threat until THEY came on private property. Definitely grounds for civil suit.

Reply(1)
10
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff: ‘Armed and dangerous’ men still sought. Large amounts of drugs, cash, weapons seized at scene of fatal shooting.

Mississippi officials have released more information about a shooting where one man was found dead — shot numerous times — inside a North Mississippi residence where weapons, drugs and large amounts of cash were seized. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department continue to be on the lookout...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sumner County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Sumner County, TN
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Kangaroo#Strangles
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi rapper whose stage name is ‘Yungin Gunnin’ convicted of Louisiana murder

A 25-year-old Mississippi rapper was convicted of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm last week in Catahoula Parish, Louisiana. The conviction stems from the Dec. 15, 2018 shooting death of Da’John Mitchell, 23, of Clayton. Jordan Johnson of Natchez reportedly shot Mitchell while performing at a nightclub in Jonesville, Louisiana, called “Suga Shak.”
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
61K+
Followers
4K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy