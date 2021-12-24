Tennessee neighbors at odds after kangaroo allegedly attacks wife, husband strangles animal

Tennesse neighbors are at odds after one strangled the other’s pet kangaroo after claiming it attacked his wife.

The incident occurred in Sumner County, Tennessee, with a 5-foot, 60-pound kangaroo named Carter.

Chris Lea, the owner of the kangaroo, said his neighbors called him to let him know Carter had gotten out of its enclosure. Lea told local media that he’d instructed them to leave the animal alone and he’d rush home to handle it.

Police said they believe the husband and wife neighbors apparently tried to goad the animal back into its pen.

That’s when the neighbors claim the animal turned on them and started attacking the wife.

The husband grabbed the animal by the neck and strangled it to death.

No charges have been filed, but Lea told local media he was considering a civil lawsuit because the neighbors came onto his property when the incident happened and that the animal had never left his property.