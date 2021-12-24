ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Speaks To Media

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will hold a press conference on Friday as the team prepares for the New York Giants. The briefing will take place at 2:15 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

What: Siriannai will speak to the media on Friday as the team gets ready to face the Giants.
When: Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
Time: 2:15 p.m.
Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

