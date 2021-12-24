ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild, rainy Christmas Day ahead in New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

It’s beginning to look like there won’t be a white Christmas after all in New Jersey.

After some snowfall early this morning, skies will clear up throughout the day. Temperature highs will reach near 50 for some areas.

Temperatures will lower near 40 degrees at night.

For Christmas morning, expect moderate rain showers and temperatures into the 50s.

There will be a brief clearing in the afternoon.

Showers return in the evening as temperatures stay mild.

The rain will give way to sun on Sunday.


Sunday will see mainly cloudy skies, with a few flurries or snow showers possible. High temperatures will be around 43 degrees. Sunday night will see some clouds, with lows around 27 degrees.

Monday is expected to be overcast with high temperatures in the upper-30s. Mostly cloudy skies will remain overnight, with lows around 29 degrees.

