ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dozens flock to mobile COVID-19 testing sites ahead of holiday gatherings

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWjPr_0dVRumh800

Dozens came out to Soundview Park Friday to get swapped with hopes for a negative test result that would give them piece of mind before spending the holidays with their families.

Meanwhile, the city says that confirmed cases just keep rising, as the Omicron variant sweeps the five boroughs.

Gov. Hochul's office reported 22,808 new cases right in New York City, as of Wednesday.

Luckily, health officials say the death rate is staying low,  around 12 to 13 people per day on average.

News 12 spoke to Bronx residents who said they were not happy to wait in the cold but are looking forward to getting the test out of the way so they can get into the holiday spirit.

On Christmas Day, some city-run mobile testing sites will be open, but many are closed.

Before anyone heads out for a COVID-19 test, make sure to call ahead or check online.

RELATED: Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

RELATED: Stop the Spread: Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
Bronx, NY
Coronavirus
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Christmas#Covid#Soundview Park#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

News 12

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy