Dozens flock to mobile COVID-19 testing sites ahead of holiday gatherings

Dozens came out to Soundview Park Friday to get swapped with hopes for a negative test result that would give them piece of mind before spending the holidays with their families.

Meanwhile, the city says that confirmed cases just keep rising, as the Omicron variant sweeps the five boroughs.

Gov. Hochul's office reported 22,808 new cases right in New York City, as of Wednesday.

Luckily, health officials say the death rate is staying low, around 12 to 13 people per day on average.

News 12 spoke to Bronx residents who said they were not happy to wait in the cold but are looking forward to getting the test out of the way so they can get into the holiday spirit.

On Christmas Day, some city-run mobile testing sites will be open, but many are closed.

Before anyone heads out for a COVID-19 test, make sure to call ahead or check online.

RELATED: Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

RELATED: Stop the Spread: Where can I get tested for COVID-19?