ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus Watch: Hundreds of flights canceled due to COVID staff shortages, weather

By Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Travelers with holiday flights are scrambling as U.S. airlines cancel hundreds of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day flights .

United and Delta cited crew shortages due to sick calls from the fast spreading omicron variant and bad weather in pockets of the country. United canceled 176 flights on Friday, or 9% of scheduled flights, and Delta canceled 151, or 7%, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

If you're staying home for the holidays and you're one of the many Americans who've tested positive for COVID-19, you probably have lots of questions: How long should you isolate? How long will you be contagious? Here’s what you should know about omicron and COVID this holiday season.

It's Friday, and this is Coronavirus Watch from the USA TODAY Network. Here's more news to know :

  • The Biden administration will lift its temporary travel ban on eight countries in southern Africa on Dec. 31, said Kevin Munoz, White House assistant press secretary, in a tweet Friday.
  • Federal officials on Thursday loosened isolation requirements for health care workers who test positive down to seven days in an effort to prevent staffing shortages.
  • COVID-19 cases are continuing to emerge on cruise ships. Among the latest outbreaks : MSC Seashore, which was scheduled to disembark passengers Thursday, sailed with 28 passengers who tested positive for COVID-19.

Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 51.8 million COVID-19 cases and more than 815,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data . Global totals: More than 278 million cases and 5.3 million deaths. More than 204 million Americans – 61.7% –  are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Thank you for subscribing to the Coronavirus Watch!

— Cady Stanton, digital editor fellow, @cady_stanton

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus Watch: Hundreds of flights canceled due to COVID staff shortages, weather

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Omicron doubles Covid risk on planes, medical adviser to major airlines warns ahead of holidays

The medical adviser to some of the country’s largest airlines and dozens more around the world is warning that the transmissibility of the Omicron variant means that travellers on flights face a greater risk of Covid-19 infection than ever before.Dr David Powell, medical adviser to International Air Transport Association, made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg News published on Wednesday. The organisation represents a number of major airlines around the world, including United Airlines and American Airlines in the US.In the interview, Mr Powell said that the likelihood of catching Covid-19 on a flight was now about “two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
johnnyjet.com

Yikes: Multiple Airlines Have Canceled Hundreds of Flights Because of Sick Crews

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The airline industry has had a rough year and it looks like it’s going to end on an even rougher note. Multiple airlines, including Delta and United, have cancelled hundreds of flights because omicron is running rampant through their crews and they don’t have enough reserves to fill in.
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Flights Canceled#Covid#Cdc#United#Delta#Americans#Omicron#The Usa Today Network#White House#Msc Seashore#Johns Hopkins University#The Coronavirus Watch#Digital
Fortune

United and Delta cancel hundreds of flights over holiday weekend flights as Omicron knocks out flight crews and ground personnel

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Air carriers scrapped more than 800 U.S. flights for the holiday weekend, led by United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, as surging COVID infections and the prospects of bad weather disrupted Christmas travel.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

6,300 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

More than 6,000 flights have been cancelled worldwide over the long Christmas weekend and thousands more were delayed, a tracking website reported Saturday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions.  According to Flightaware.com, nearly 2,800 flights were scrubbed around the globe on Saturday, including more than 970 originating from or headed to US airports, with over 8,000 delays as of 0130 GMT. On Friday, there were around 2,400 cancellations and 11,000 delays, while Sunday cancellations have already surpassed 1,100.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Miami

Surge In Omicron Cases Force Cancelation Of Hundreds Of Flights In South Florida, Around US

MIAMI (CBSMiami – Heading to the airport? Make sure you check the status of your flight and arrive early. Major airlines are canceling flights due to the surge in Omicron cases. At Miami International Airport, the ‘hustle and bustle’ is in full swing. “I’ve come up here to check-in and I see a thousand people,” said Steve Enrico-Campbell. “It’s Christmas Eve, you already know the chaos is about to begin,” said Joshua C, who’s traveling to the Virgin Islands. The chaos, starting early for some. “It’s terrible. I want to cry. I want to cry,” said Milady Bartolovich, who’s trying to get back to Madrid...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 921 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. Over 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does […]
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

Nearly 5,000 flights canceled as omicron helps spark Christmas travel chaos

Almost 5,000 flights were canceled across the world over Christmas weekend as holiday travel plans were brought to a halt amid the rapidly spreading omicron variant of Covid-19. About 2,800 global flights were canceled on Christmas Day alone, according to flight tracker FlightAware, with some airline companies citing the spread...
TRAVEL
BEAT OF HAWAII

Covid On Hawaii Vacations? “Avoid Travel” Issued, Cancelled Flights, Record Cases

There’s no doubt that Hawaii is heading into uncharted territory with regards to Covid cases, and perhaps other more concerning metrics as well. Today the state announced there were 1,828 new Covid cases, while it is growing rapidly on all islands. And this is likely just the beginning of where we could be in the next few weeks, with the potential being reported of upwards to 20,000 cases per day across all the islands.
HAWAII STATE
CBS News

Hundreds more U.S. flights canceled on Christmas Day due to Omicron spread

United, Delta and other U.S. airlines have canceled more than 800 flights for Christmas Day, after canceling 600 Christmas Eve flights the day before, as a surge in COVID-19 cases impacts their staff. The cancellations came as the Transportation Safety Administration said the number of people traveling for the holiday is returning to pre-pandemic levels.
LIFESTYLE
Axios

Airlines cancel thousands of holiday flights due to Omicron surge

Surging cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have hundreds of last-minute cancellations of Christmas Eve flights across the U.S. Why it matters: Thousands of customers are believed to be affected by the latest pandemic-driven travel disruption, with United Airlines confirming to Axios that about 120 flights planned for Friday had been canceled across the network.
LIFESTYLE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

326K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy