Read our previous reviews of Hawkeye here. The issue that could occur with having a six-episode season is the need for the finale to head to resolve quickly. On the other hand, if it overstays its welcome, stories don’t feel as vital as they should. Hawkeye had its work cut out for it. The fifth episode introduced Kingpin as the main enemy; Yelena sought Clint for revenge. Kate has to confront Eleanor. Also, Maya has to do something with the revelatory information she got about her dad’s murder. It’s a daunting task for an episode with an hour runtime, but “So This Is Christmas?” directed by Rhys Thomas mostly gets the job done. There are many setups for things to come (that’s a prevalent motif in the MCU), but for a show that not many people were looking forward to, it did so many things well.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO