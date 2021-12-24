Carrie Underwood’s Performance Of “Silent Night” At The Grand Ole Opry Is The Perfect Thing To Watch On Christmas Eve

Carrie Underwood is the queen of country Christmas music.

Something about her voice is just perfect on a classic like some of the ones we’ve shared recently, “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”, and now, she’s releasing her live performance of “Silent Night” from the 2021 Opry Live: USO Holiday Special that aired this past Saturday night.

Also from her deluxe My Gift Christmas album, this traditional hymn was first composed and performed in 1818 at a church in Austria.

Of course, it’s been covered countless times from people in every genre you can imagine across generations of artists. One of the most well-known versions by Bing Crosby that was released in 1935 has sold an incredible 10 million copies as a single worldwide.

And for me, it’s hard to think of another Christmas song that truly captures the essence of the holiday season and meaning of this particular day quite like this one.

It always brings back so many childhood memories of holding candles and glow sticks while singing it at church on Christmas Eve, and I’m sure many of you have similar experiences, which just makes Carrie’s version that much more meaningful.

From all of us here at Whiskey Riff, have a wonderful Christmas… it’s well worth it to take a few minutes out of the craziness of celebrating this year with family and friends to watch this:

And while you’re here, her live performance of “O Holy Night” is absolutely stunning, too: