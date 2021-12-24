ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Carrie Underwood’s Performance Of “Silent Night” At The Grand Ole Opry Is The Perfect Thing To Watch On Christmas Eve

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avwKO_0dVRuNp500

Carrie Underwood is the queen of country Christmas music.

Something about her voice is just perfect on a classic like some of the ones we’ve shared recently, “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”, and now, she’s releasing her live performance of “Silent Night” from the 2021 Opry Live: USO Holiday Special that aired this past Saturday night.

Also from her deluxe My Gift Christmas album, this traditional hymn was first composed and performed in 1818 at a church in Austria.

Of course, it’s been covered countless times from people in every genre you can imagine across generations of artists. One of the most well-known versions by Bing Crosby that was released in 1935 has sold an incredible 10 million copies as a single worldwide.

And for me, it’s hard to think of another Christmas song that truly captures the essence of the holiday season and meaning of this particular day quite like this one.

It always brings back so many childhood memories of holding candles and glow sticks while singing it at church on Christmas Eve, and I’m sure many of you have similar experiences, which just makes Carrie’s version that much more meaningful.

From all of us here at Whiskey Riff, have a wonderful Christmas… it’s well worth it to take a few minutes out of the craziness of celebrating this year with family and friends to watch this:

And while you’re here, her live performance of “O Holy Night” is absolutely stunning, too:

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

Carrie Underwood appears to have a different outfit for just about every workout!. The country pop star recently shared a glimpse at her new holiday line for her activewear brand, CALIA, and one look really stood out. Carrie posted some photos from the collection on Instagram and a swipe through...
BEAUTY & FASHION
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Bing Crosby
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Glam Red Dress With Sequins For ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’

For her latest holiday performance, Carrie Underwood took the stage at ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center ‘ on Dec. 1, and she looked absolutely gorgeous. Carrie Underwood is all about the holiday music since releasing her Christmas album, My Gift, in 2020, and she returned to our television screens for another Christmas performance on Dec. 1. Carrie was part of the Christmas in Rockefeller Center event, which aired on NBC. The performance was pre-taped, but Carrie still stole the show as she sang “Let There Be Peace” in a gorgeous, holiday-inspired outfit.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's vast $3million forever home has its own lake

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot, offering plenty of space for their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. By comparison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion reportedly sits on 7.4 acres of land – so Carrie's property is around 54 times bigger than the royals' home. The American Idol star and the ice hockey player spent $3million (£2.1million) on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Christmas Music#Country Christmas#Opry Live#Uso
Cosmopolitan

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Photos Are Causing a Huge Stir Online

Singer Carrie Underwood has officially taken Las Vegas by storm. Just in time for the holidays, the “Before He Cheats” singer began her Vegas residency called Reflection on December 1 (psst…you can still snag some tickets here). Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to hear the news as she’ll be among other stars taking residencies in Sin City like Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Carrie Underwood's Insanely Fit Legs Have Instagram Applauding

Carrie Underwood kicked off night three of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency on Saturday, Dec. 4, and while her stunning vocals have generated plenty of applause, it is Underwood's legs that are catching all of the attention. As the American Idol alum continues her Las Vegas residency, she took to social media on Sunday, Dec. 5 to show off a few highlights from her latest show, and fans couldn't help but comment about her killer legs.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and More to Perform on 'The Voice' Season 21 Finale

The Voice's season 21 finale will feature some star-studded performances!. In addition to the Top 5 competitors -- Girl Named Tom, Jershika Maple, Paris Winningham, Wendy Moten and Hailey Mia -- performing alongside their coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, NBC has also announced on a whole host of A-list stars who will be taking the stage during next Tuesday's live, two-hour finale.
TV & VIDEOS
wkml.com

Jenny McCarthy Sings And Sounds Like Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood provided the vocals for host Jenny McCarthy on The Masked Singer on Fox during a recent episode and took to her socials to share. After her co-hosts on the show referred to the fact that Jenny can’t sing, she belted out some amazing vocals, and, well, it was Carrie’s voice they were hearing, not Jenny’s.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

85K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy