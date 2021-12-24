ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dietary fiber improves outcomes for melanoma patients on immunotherapy, research shows

By Oregon State
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMelanoma patients receiving therapy that makes it easier for their immune system to kill cancer cells respond to treatment better when their diet is rich in fiber, according to a large, international research collaboration that includes the Oregon State University College of Pharmacy. Published today in Science, the study...

MedicalXpress

Researchers find improved treatment options for patients with advanced colorectal cancer

City of Hope today announced study results of a Phase 2 clinical trial showing monotherapy with sotorasib resulted in anti-tumor activity and a favorable benefit-risk profile among heavily pretreated patients with advanced colorectal cancer. The research was published today in Lancet Oncology. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer...
CANCER
Medscape News

Cyclic Fasting Helps in Cancer Patients, Early Results Show

A severe calorie-restriction regimen, known as the "fasting-mimicking" diet (FMD), is safe, tolerated by cancer patients, and leads to positive changes in metabolism and the immune system that could prove to be key in anticancer therapies, Italian researchers report. Studies of tumor-bearing mice have shown that FMDs "enhance the activity...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Psychological Distress Impacts How Patients With Hematologic Cancers Perceive Clinical Cancer Studies

Depression and anxiety notably impact how patients with hematologic malignancies view clinical studies. Psychological distress such as depression and anxiety can significantly impact how patients with hematologic malignancies view clinical cancer research, resulting in low trial enrollment, according to findings from a trial published at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Mount Sinai Scientists: Potentially Serious Side Effect Seen in Patient After Immunotherapy

Symptoms resembling Parkinson’s disease are a cautionary finding in CAR-T cell treatment for multiple myeloma. Mount Sinai scientists have become the first to report a potentially serious side effect related to a new form of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy, which was recently approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Their findings were published as a case study in Nature Medicine in December.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Sotorasib Shrinks Tumors in Patients With Specific Colorectal Cancer

City of Hope, a world-renowned cancer research and treatment organization, today announced study results of a Phase 2 clinical trial showing monotherapy with sotorasib resulted in anti-tumor activity and a favorable benefit-risk profile among heavily pretreated patients with advanced colorectal cancer. The research was published today in Lancet Oncology. Colorectal...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers zero in on therapeutic target for aggressive uterine cancer

A team of scientists led by the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center has found that a class of U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs can effectively stop a highly aggressive type of uterine cancer in its tracks, paving a quick path toward new treatment strategies for a deadly cancer with limited therapeutic options.
CANCER
mskcc.org

Drug Combination Improves Outcomes for Common Type of Lymphoma

Mary Ann Cornell was active and otherwise healthy when she received a diagnosis of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) at age 80, in the fall of 2019. When she learned she had this blood cancer, the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the native New Yorker and retired teacher sought out treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

For children, young adults with recurrent AML, immunotherapy shows promise

An immunotherapy harnessing the immune system's "natural killer" cells has proven effective in treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in some adults whose cancers return. Now, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have shown, in a small clinical trial, that the same natural killer cells also can help some children and young adults with recurrent AML and few other treatment options.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
pharmatimes.com

SMC approves first immunotherapy combination for advanced bowel cancer patients with rare mutation

Nivolumab plus ipilmumab has been accepted as a treatment option for adult patients by NHS Scotland for patients who have previously failed fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) announced the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has accepted nivolumab plus ipilmumab as a treatment option for adults with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)...
CANCER
Nature.com

High TGF-Î² signature predicts immunotherapy resistance in gynecologic cancer patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibition

Various immune signatures predictive of resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) have been described in multiple solid cancers, but still under-investigated in gynecological (GYN) cancer. For 49 GYN cancer patients included in our study, without transcriptome signature, immune-related toxicity was the only clinical predictor of ICI treatment response (p"‰="‰0.008). The objective clinical response was the only predictor of progression-free survival (ICI-PFS, p"‰="‰0.0008) and overall survival (ICI-OS, p"‰="‰0.01). Commonly used ICI marker PD-L1 expression negatively correlated with progression-free survival (ICI-PFS) (p"‰="‰0.0019). We performed transcriptome and signaling pathway enrichment analyses based on ICI treatment responses and the survival outcome, and further estimated immune cell abundance using 547 gene markers. Our data revealed that TGF-Î² regulated signaling pathway was noted to play an important role in immunotherapy failure. Using our 6-genes TGF-Î² score, we observed longer ICI-PFS associated with lower TGF-Î² score (8.1 vs. 2.8 months, p"‰="‰0.046), which was especially more prominent in ovarian cancer (ICI-PFS 16.6 vs. 2.65 months, p"‰="‰0.0012). Further, abundant immunosuppressive cells like T-regulatory cells, eosinophils, and M2 macrophages were associated with shorter ICI-OS and correlated positively with CD274 and CTLA4 expressions. This study provides insight on the potential role of TGF-Î² in mediating immunotherapy resistance and cross-talking to immunosuppressive environment in GYN cancer. The TGF-Î² score, if validated in a larger cohort, can identify patients who likely to fail ICI and benefit from targeting this pathway to enhance the response to ICI.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Frontline Immunotherapy-Based Regimens Shift Survival Outcomes for Patients With Metastatic RCC

Despite advanced in the field of renal cell carcinoma, most patients still die of the disease and more options and new targets are needed, says Moshe C. Ornstein, MD, MA. Great progress has been made using immunotherapy in the frontline setting for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC), including in 2021; however, most patients still die of the disease and more options and new targets are needed, according to a presentation by Moshe C. Ornstein, MD, MA, during the 2021 International Kidney Cancer Symposium.1.
CANCER
oncnursingnews.com

Palliative Care Alongside Curative Treatment Improves Patient Outcomes

The chair of the Institute of Pain and Palliative Care explains how patients with cancer may improve their treatment outcomes with palliative care. Palliative care helps patients with cancer manage the emotional and traumatic burden that comes with the disease, explains Joe Contreras, MD. Furthermore, improving physical and emotional symptom burden is crucial in helping patients feel well enough to participate in physical therapy and other treatments that improve their overall quality of life.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Stages

The symptoms of bladder cancer are very similar to those of other types. If you have any of these problems, you need to see your doctor right away to get the appropriate treatment. Bladder cancer is considered in various stages depending on where it started in the bladder and its...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New hope for patients with relapsed large B-cell lymphoma

Of the 18,000 people diagnosed with large B-cell lymphoma each year, only half will be successfully treated with chemotherapy. The 9,000 remaining patients typically have poor outcomes, with only 25% responding to additional, higher-intensity chemotherapy, followed by a stem cell transplant. "For around three-quarters of patients who don't respond to...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study confirms nutrient's role in childhood blood cancer

A molecular building block of many animal proteins, the amino acid valine, plays a key role in cancerous growth seen in T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a new study shows. Led by researchers at NYU Langone Health, its Department of Pathology, and the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, the study showed that genes involved in using up valine in cells were more active in cancerous T cells than in normal T cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Boosting anti-cancer action by driving up immunity at tumor site

Driving up the immune response at the site of a cancer tumor with nanotechnology may help enhance immunotherapy treatments in advanced stages of the disease, new research in mice suggests. In mouse models of numerous types of cancer, scientists boosted activation of T cells, important fighters in an immune response,...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers find new potential targets for skin cancer treatment

Mutations of the gene MLL4 in epithelial skin cells can inhibit healthy cell turnover and may lead to keratinocyte cancers, which collectively outnumber all other human cancers. Targeting pathways altered by MLL4 mutations to induce proper cell turnover and death offers an approach to suppress tumor growth, according to a new study from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The study was published this month in the journal Science Advances.
CANCER

