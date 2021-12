Broncos QB Drew Lock said that he is ecstatic to be starting Week 16’s game against the Raiders and has learned a lot as Teddy Bridgewater‘s backup. “I woke up with a big smile on my face [Wednesday] morning, being able to come out here and be the guy this week for this team,” Lock said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “There’s a lot that I’ve learned being in that backup role, and what exactly it takes to be able to come out and win a football game. I learned a lot of that from Teddy. Now it’s time to put it all together and go show that I am a better quarterback than I was.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO