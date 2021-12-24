ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Stepped In Amid Concerns About Son Jaden's Unhealthy Weight

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QmxXg_0dVRtHUW00

Jaden Smith showed up at Red Table Talk on Wednesday to talk about an issue that doesn’t always get discussed when it comes to men’s health — eating issues. The topic came up during a conversation about gut health, but the 23-year-old actor was open about what he thought his body looked like, which was much different from what his family saw.

“When I was at Coachella, where I just was like, bones,” he explained as the video showed clips of him looking much thinner. “I thought I was so tight. I was like, ‘This. I’m swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now.” He revealed that ever since his family, including parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith , had an intervention with him, he’s worked hard to get himself to a healthier weight through the assistance of his doctor.

“I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes,” Jaden shared. “That’s half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find to my body. I’m like, 10 pounds heavier now at this point.” Jada agreed that it took him some time to “figure it out” when it came to maintaining his stronger body.

That’s a marked shift from the concerns his parents raised several years ago when Jada said her son was “wasting away” on a 2019 episode of Red Table Talk . “Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” she noted. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.” Dad was concerned because Jaden’s physical appearance changed dramatically with “dark circles under his eyes” and “a little grayness to his skin.” Will added, “We got really nervous, but you are definitely looking better now.”

For Jaden, having the medical guidance to get to that place is important, but talking about his struggles is even more crucial because it will probably help another young person seek the help they need.

Before you go, click here to see some of the most dramatic celebrity transformations of the past decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LK9Rd_0dVRtHUW00

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Heidi Klum's Lookalike Daughter Leni Proves She More Than Ready to Take Mom's Modeling Crown

Heidi Klum has had an extraordinary modeling career, but her 17-year-old daughter Leni is telling mom to step aside — she’s ready to wear the crown now. She knew at age 12 that she was ready to hit the runway, but her supermodel mom wisely told her she had to wait until she was 16. In ELLE’s December/January issue, Leni reveals how she proved to Heidi that she has the guts to take on a career that really isn’t for the faint of heart. While on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model with her mom, who serves as a judge and...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Pregnant Mom Cancels Large Christmas Party for Her Husband's Family & Now He's Demanding 'Formal Apology' — Was She Wrong?

‘Tis the season for holiday parties and huge family arguments, right? The holiday season can ramp up tension for anyone, but this one dad on Reddit seems to have taken it to a whole new level. He invited his entire family for a five-day celebration (yes, five entire days) at his home without consulting his pregnant wife first, who also, BTW, takes care of their 2-year-old. The 6-months-pregnant wife posted on Reddit’s popular Am I The A–hole? forum to ask others’ opinions on if she overreacted by cancelling all the plans behind her husband’s back. In the post, the mom wrote, “My...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hypebeast.com

Petition Launched To Stop Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith From Doing More Interviews

A Change.org petition seeking to stop Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith from doing more interviews has earned almost 15,000 signatures. Launched by Dexter Morales in late November, the petition simply reads “Poor Will smith…” and possibly alludes to the intimate information the couple has shared with the world over the past two years, including details about their bedroom life, Pinkett Smith’s previous relationship August Alsina — which led to a Will Smith meme — and the “raging jealousy” Smith felt towards the late Tupac Shakur, who was once the partner of Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Maryland Daily Record

Jaden Smith Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Jaden Smith is an actor from America who is the son of the famous actor, Will Smith. Jaden who is also a rapper, songwriter, and singer has been in the entertainment industry since he was a child. He first appeared on the big screen when he was eight years old in the film The Pursuit of Happyness alongside his father. As a singer he has a total of three studio albums namely; Syre, Erys, and CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3.
CELEBRITIES
News-Topic

Jaden Smith: 'I was just bones'

Jaden Smith says he was "just bones" in 2019. The 23-year-old singer has bulked up recently after working with doctors to help him put weight on and admitted that he was previously too skinny as he could not eat due to stress. Speaking to his mother Jada Pinkett Smith, 50,...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Jaden Smith perform surprise support set at sister Willow’s headline London show

Jaden Smith appeared as a special guest performer at his sister Willow‘s headline show at London’s Electric Ballroom in Camden tonight (December 9). The rapper and older brother of the ‘GROW’ singer – both of whom are the children of actor’s Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith – is in town for an event at Selfridges tomorrow (December 10) to celebrate MSFTSrep’s – the fashion collective he co-founded with Willow – Fall/Winter ’21 collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Sheree Zampino: 5 Things To Know About Will Smith’s Ex Who’s On The New Season of ‘RHOBH’

Sheree Zampino is one of two new cast members joining season 12 of ‘RHOBH.’ Here’s everything to know about Sheree, including her previous marriage to Will Smith. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting some fresh blood for season 12. Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of Will Smith, is joining the cast of the hit Bravo series as a “Friend.” She’ll be joined by fellow newcomer Diana Jenkins, who is joining as a full-time cast member. Sheree, 54, is close friends with Garcelle Beauvais, who is returning for the new season alongside Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. Kathy Hilton will be back as a “Friend.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Red Table Talk#Coachella
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Keanu Reeves, Jada Pinkett-Smith & More Stars at ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere

Stars were sharply dressed on the red carpet this weekend in San Francisco. The occasion? The world premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections.” Many used the premiere to tap into their mod side, emulating the futuristic styles from the sci-fi film franchise. Keanu Reeves was classically dressed in a black suit with a striped tie and brown suede loafers. Stars like Madelyn Cline, Carrie-Anne Moss and Ellen Hollman were dressed in head-to-toe black, with sleek details ranging from ombre sequins to thigh-high slits. Others, like Jada Pinkett-Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris, went bold in vibrantly colored and metallic outfits. On the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Jada Pinkett Smith makes son Jaden and mom Adrienne giggle with video of her slurring words while 'high' from anesthesia in Red Table Talk teaser

On Tuesday Facebook Watch shared a teaser for a new episode of Red Table Talk, premiering on Wednesday. The actress brought cameras along as she underwent a colonoscopy and they captured her making some hilarious statements while sedated. In the 48-second clip Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jaden Smith Gets Candid About 10-Pound Weight Gain After His Family Staged Intervention

Jaden Smith is candidly discussing his health issues and struggles with weight. The "Summertime in Paris" artist, 23, appeared on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris to discuss all things gut health, prompting Jaden to reflect on his past lifestyle habits that led his family to stage an intervention in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Will Smith Shock: Aladdin Star Feels Trapped, Wants To Divorce Wife Jada Pinkett-Smith? Gotham Star Threatens Husband’s $350M Net Worth

Will Smith allegedly wants to divorce Jada Pinkett-Smith, but he's worried she would expose him. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood. But this is not to say that the couple didn’t face major challenges in their relationship. Just recently, the A-listers admitted to cheating on each other but with each other’s consent. The setup proved to be questionable for some people, but it certainly made the couple’s union much stronger.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Why Jada Pinkett Smith Feels 'Happy' After Changing Her Eating Habits

Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about her approach toward food in a recent episode of Red Table Talk (via Facebook) and implied that maintaining good health is now her top priority. The actress said that when she decided to opt for her first colonoscopy, she was keen to understand the digestive problems she was tackling. Smith approached experts to get to the bottom of the problem and find answers. Speaking about the lessons that she learned, the actress previously explained, "They say that the gut is like the second brain of the body. I think people should have more understanding too that we're putting toxic foods in our body, [and that's] going to help create toxic emotions, toxic moods," she told Eat This, Not That!
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy