Anyone else love those quiet December nights? The ones where the work is done, the kitchen is closed, and there’s a calm? The soft glow from the twinkling lights fills the room. A classic holiday movie plays in the background. On these nights I love to brew a cup of tea and wrap presents with festive wrapping paper. Gift-giving has always been a little specialty of mine, perhaps due in part to my keen memory of people, observing their likes and preferences. It is one of my favorite things to do, giving something thoughtful to someone special.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO