21 Deep Cleaning Hacks that Make Your Life Easier Today!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The editors and writers here at Kitchn spend a lot of time cleaning ovens. Partly because we make a lot of casseroles and saucy, splatter-y dishes, and partly because we’re always on the hunt to find little tricks and hacks that can make it easier for you to clean your own oven when it’s time. The hope is that, for every few things we try that don’t really work, we find one thing that does. And this year, we found five very smart tips — tips we wish we had known much earlier, and tips that can help us all in 2022 and beyond. Ready? Let’s take a look.
Comments / 0