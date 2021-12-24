ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing Township Police help give family a ‘normal’ Christmas

By Izzy Martin
 1 day ago

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — One local family will have a memorable Christmas this year, thanks to the Lansing Township Police Department .

According to a Facebook post , Sergeant Aaron Lightner heard of a Lansing Township family who was going to need some help with having a “normal” Christmas.

After speaking with the family’s mother, Sergeant Lightner learned that the mother was dealing with health issues and had suddenly lost her job.

She expressed concerns of being able to provide presents for her five children this Christmas.

  • Courtesy: Lansing Township Police Department Facebook Page
  • Courtesy: Lansing Township Police Department Facebook Page
  • Courtesy: Lansing Township Police Department Facebook Page

Sergeant Lightner then spread the word, asking various groups to ask for donations to help the family.

Lansing Township Supervisor Dion’trae Hayes, Lansing Township Deputy Supervisor DeeAnn Overton, Lansing Township Clerk Maggie Sanders, Lansing Township Police Department employees, Lansing Township Fire Department employees, Lansing Township Water Department employees and the Eastwood Towne Center Walmart and individual employees at Walmart all donated gift cards, money or bought specific gifts for each member of this family.

Presents were delivered yesterday to the family by Lansing Township Police and Fire Department members.

