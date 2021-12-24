ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Letter of Intent for Merger Between Phoenix Life Sciences and ArCare Holdings Sdn Bhd

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited, ("PLSI") (OTC PINK:PLSI) a publicly-traded company, is pleased to announce that a letter of intent ("LOI") for a...

www.streetinsider.com

Related
StreetInsider.com

Alterola Biotech Inc. Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Averix Bio LLC.

BIRKENHEAD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / Alterola Biotech Inc. (OTC PINK:ABTI) today announces the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enter into a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) supply agreement with Averix Bio LLC ("AverixBio"), a North Carolina registered company whose registered office is at 3040 Black Creek Road South, Wilson, North Carolina 27893, USA. Averix Bio is a large-scale producer of cannabinoid-derived products.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Aardvark Capital and 2766604 Ontario Ltd. Execute Business Combination Agreement for Proposed Qualifying Transaction and Announce Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement of Subscription Rec

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - Aardvark Capital Corp. (TSXV: ACCA.P) (the "Company") and 2766604 Ontario Ltd. ("GoldCo", and together with the Company, the "Parties") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement dated December 24, 2021 (the "Business Combination Agreement") in respect of the previously-announced arm's length Qualifying Transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction"), as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Corporate Finance Manual (the "Manual"). In addition, the Parties are pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, GoldCo has increased the maximum size of its previously announced private placement (the "Concurrent Financing") of subscription receipts of GoldCo, and now intends to complete the Concurrent Financing for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$16,000,000. Further details of the Qualifying Transaction and the Concurrent Financing may be found in the prior news releases of the Company dated July 16, 2021, October 12, 2021, and November 8, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (DBDR) Shareholders Approve Merger with CompoSecure

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DBDR), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders have approved all ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Gstaad Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Luxhygenix

VANCOUVER, BC /...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holding(s)

Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) USA. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City of registered...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Stitch Fix, Inc. For: Dec 23 Filed by: Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Includes Class A common stock held directly by High Street Partners, Ltd. ("High Street") and Class A...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ares Management (ARES) Acquires AMP’s PrivateMarketsCo Infrastructure Debt Platform for AUD $428M

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today that its subsidiary, Ares Holdings L.P., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AMP's PrivateMarketsCo Infrastructure Debt platform ("Infrastructure Debt"), one of the largest infrastructure debt investment platforms globally with approximately US$8 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2021. The transaction consideration is A$428 million (US$308 million) and will be funded using cash on hand and Ares' US$1.1 billion revolving credit facility.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Skeena Closes Strategic Investment from Franco-Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, on December 23, 2021, it closed the structured non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") announced on December 13, 2021 with Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

James Bay Resources Limited Announces Stock Option Grants

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - James Bay Resources Limited (CSE: JBR) ("James Bay" or the "Company") announced today the grant of incentive stock options as compensation to certain directors, officers and management.
MARKETS
beckershospitalreview.com

Rite Aid strengthens collaboration with BCBS-owned PBM

Rite Aid is entering a "rebate aggregation agreement" with Blue Cross Blue Shield-owned pharmacy benefits manager Prime Therapeutics in a move that aims to improve profit margins and industry competitiveness, according to a Forbes report. The agreement relies on Prime Therapeutics, which is owned by 19 Blue Cross Blue Shield...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Evaluate and Track Construction and Machinery Joint Companies | View Company Insights for 1,000+ Joint Manufacturers and Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the joint manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of joints and related products (such as metallic expansion joints, joint sealant, drywall joint tape, etc.).
CONSTRUCTION
StreetInsider.com

Netcompany - Major shareholder announcement

Netcompany Group A/S (the "Company" or "Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from The Capital Group Companies, Inc., regarding their indirect voting rights in Netcompany.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Governance Token BitANT To Be Launched On Optimism Ethereum

BitANT & BitBTC made it to OP's official token list, which only lists 20 tokens. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 25, 2021) - BitANT, a governance token rolled out by...
MARKETS

