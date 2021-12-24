Letter of Intent for Merger Between Phoenix Life Sciences and ArCare Holdings Sdn Bhd

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - Aardvark Capital Corp. (TSXV: ACCA.P) (the "Company") and 2766604 Ontario Ltd. ("GoldCo", and together with the Company, the "Parties") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement dated December 24, 2021 (the "Business Combination Agreement") in respect of the previously-announced arm's length Qualifying Transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction"), as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Corporate Finance Manual (the "Manual"). In addition, the Parties are pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, GoldCo has increased the maximum size of its previously announced private placement (the "Concurrent Financing") of subscription receipts of GoldCo, and now intends to complete the Concurrent Financing for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$16,000,000. Further details of the Qualifying Transaction and the Concurrent Financing may be found in the prior news releases of the Company dated July 16, 2021, October 12, 2021, and November 8, 2021.

