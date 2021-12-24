Couple Who Contributed To Roscommon Zoo Pass Away

The Roscommon Zoo said Friday that Mike and Julie Draper, a couple who they say were important to their family, have passed away.

Photo Courtesy of the Roscommon Z

According to the Roscommon Zoo, the Drapers contributed artwork to beautify the zoo, and Mike Draper helped with building projects and repairs.

They say since 2016, they had formed a strong relationship with the Drapers, and they had become like family.

“Many of you may remember them as they were frequently at the zoo helping out or maintaining their birds, butterflies and other artwork which they created,” wrote the Roscommon Zoo in a post to Facebook. “They absolutely loved giving back to the community and seeing folks enjoy the zoo, especially the children. We’re blessed for the years we were able to share with Mike and Julie but will truly miss them both dearly.”

The Roscommon Zoo continued, “Our heart felt sympathies to their family. Their memory will live on at the zoo.”