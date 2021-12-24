ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Rookie TSA officer leaps conveyor belt to help choking baby

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A mother saw her two-month old wasn’t breathing after walking through the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 2

Related
CNN

Walmart sued for allegedly dumping over a million hazardous items a year

New York (CNN Business) — California filed a lawsuit against Walmart Monday for allegedly disposing of hazardous waste at a rate of "more than one million items each year," the state's Department of Justice announced. The lawsuit alleges Walmart (WMT) has illegally dumped 159,600 pounds of hazardous waste a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Choking#Conveyor Belt
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Rookie TSA agent saves baby during busy holiday travel

NEWARK, N.J. — A rookie TSA officer recently saved a baby's life at a security checkpoint inside Newark Liberty International, the agency announced Thursday. A young mom had lifted her 2-month-old son from his carrier seat – only to realize the infant wasn't breathing. Officer Cecilia Morales, who...
NEWARK, NJ
WALB 10

CAUGHT ON CAM: TSA employee jumps over checkpoint to save baby in distress

NEWARK, N.J. (Gray News) – A newly hired Transportation Security Administration officer is being hailed as a hero after jumping into action when she saw a baby in distress. According to the TSA, a young mother picked up her 2-month-old son to carry him through security at a Newark Liberty International Airport and saw the boy wasn’t breathing.
NEWARK, NJ
fox26houston.com

TSA agent saves choking baby at Newark-Liberty Airport

NEW JERSEY - A Transportation Security Administration agent at Newark-Liberty International Airport is being hailed a hero after saving a baby who was choking. On Dec. 9, a young mother was carrying her two-month-old son in a car seat through a security checkpoint when she lifted him out and noticed he wasn't breathing, said TSA officials. When she didn't get a response, the mother began to yell for help.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MassLive.com

‘Literally a life-saver’: TSA officer performs Heimlich on two-month baby when he stopped breathing at Newark Liberty International Airport

A New Jersey Transportation Security Administration officer saved a baby’s life when he stopped breathing at a Newark Liberty International Airport security checkpoint. A young mother picked up her two-month-old son from his car carrier seat to carry him through the security checkpoint when she realized that he wasn’t breathing, according to a TSA press release. She immediately asked for help from other travelers and began shouting for assistance when she was unsuccessful in rousing him.
NEWARK, NJ
krcrtv.com

Video: TSA agent leaps into action to save choking baby

WASHINGTON (TND) — Incredible video shows the moments a Transportation Security Administration officer saved the life of a choking baby. The incident happened at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. TSA officials say a young mother picked her 2-month-old son up from his car seat carrier and realized...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WAND TV

TSA officer saves infant that stops breathing

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Newly released video shows a security officer leaping over a conveyor belt and saving a 2-month-old boy who stopped breathing at a New Jersey airport security checkpoint. The footage from Newark Liberty International Airport was released by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. It shows TSA...
NEWARK, NJ
Fox News

TSA officer saves baby from choking: 'Mind-blowing to watch'

A TSA officer is being hailed a hero after she saved a baby from choking. Cecilia Morales jumped into action this week when she heard frantic cries from a family at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. A mother had been calling out for assistance because her two-month-old son had stopped breathing when she picked him up from his car seat carrier.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJAC TV

JPD honors officer who saved choking infant

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Friday, Johnstown police honored one of their own for saving the life of a choking infant. Officer Melissa Nagle received a life-saving award and commendation from the department for her heroic actions. Police say on Thanksgiving, Officer Nagle responded to the scene of an...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
KFYR-TV

Officers arrest Bismarck man they say choked, fought with cops

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he choked and fought with officers. Police say they responded to a fight between 33-year-old Christopher Wetzstein and another man Monday. Witnesses told law enforcement Wetzstein threw a metal bat at the man. When officers told Wetzstein...
BISMARCK, ND
The Independent

Airport police officer who hit woman in face won’t be charged

A police officer who struck a woman at Miami International Airport last year will not be charged, in a ruling by the city’s Attorney’s Office.The incident happened in July 2020 at Miami Dade Airport in Florida and was captured on a fellow officer’s body camera.The woman, who is unmasked, was reportedly drunk and is seen becoming aggressive, shouting at Antonio Rodriguez and another officer in the airport terminal.“You acting like you white when you really black? What you going to do?” the woman is heard saying on the footage, squaring up to Rodriguez.The video then shows the office pulling...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

NYPD: Video Shows Suspect Drove Onto Median Near Barclays Center Before Officer Opened Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD released new video Saturday of a confrontation between officers and a driver near Barclays Center in October. Police responded to a 911 call that reported a man in a black BMW had a gun. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver got away. Police now say the driver went on to hit another car, pushing it toward an officer, before driving onto a pedestrian median. The officer fired twice at the driver, who was not hit and fled the scene. The BMW was later recovered and the driver was eventually arrested. The incident remains under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

CNN

785K+
Followers
122K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy