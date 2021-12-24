Game On: The music of 'Halo Infinite'

Jamie Cullum performs three of his original Christmas songs in a special Music Box session for The Independent. The Grammy-nominated British musician released his festive album, The Pianoman at Christmas, last year and has now shared a deluxe version. To celebrate the occasion (and the holiday season, of course), he performed three songs from the record: “Christmas Don’t Let Me Down”, “The Jolly Fat Man” and “Beautiful, Altogether”. Watch the session below:In an interview with The Independent last year, Cullum explained that his wife, author and foodwriter Sophie Dahl, helped inspire him to make a Christmas album. “She was there...
