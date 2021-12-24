ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Summit County next week

By Drew Scofield
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ceXlZ_0dVRs8sh00

Health officials in Summit County announced Friday that a COVID-19 drive-thru testing location will be set up and available to the public for free starting on Dec. 28.

According to Summit County Public Health, the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30 at the Summa Health Corporate Office, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron. Starting on Jan. 2, 2022, the drive-thru site will be open seven days a week while there is still community need.

The site will be able to test around 300 people per day and testing is free. You don't need a doctor's order to obtain a test, however, you must preregister. You can do so by clicking here . Results for the PCR tests will take between two to three days to come back, health officials said.

The testing site is a collaboration with Summit County Public Health, the Ohio National Guard, Akron Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital and Summa Health.

Anyone with questions can contact the COVID-19 Call Line for more information at 330-926-5795. The line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

