Drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Summit County next week

Health officials in Summit County announced Friday that a COVID-19 drive-thru testing location will be set up and available to the public for free starting on Dec. 28.

According to Summit County Public Health, the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30 at the Summa Health Corporate Office, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron. Starting on Jan. 2, 2022, the drive-thru site will be open seven days a week while there is still community need.

The site will be able to test around 300 people per day and testing is free. You don't need a doctor's order to obtain a test, however, you must preregister. You can do so by clicking here . Results for the PCR tests will take between two to three days to come back, health officials said.

The testing site is a collaboration with Summit County Public Health, the Ohio National Guard, Akron Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital and Summa Health.

Anyone with questions can contact the COVID-19 Call Line for more information at 330-926-5795. The line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.