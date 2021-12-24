How did Oklahoma football transfers perform with their new teams in 2021?
The transfer portal has created a new era of college football akin to NFL free agency. But without the contracts. Players get much more freedom to move than they did a decade ago and are taking advantage of the opportunity to find new places to play that might provide a better chance to perform than their original home.
2021 was a good year for some former Oklahoma Sooners who departed via the portal, some making significant impacts in the chase for conference championships across college football.
Though several will still be playing in bowl games as the 2021 season winds down, let’s take a look at how Oklahoma’s transfer portal departures performed in 2021.
QB Tanner Mordecai, SMU Mustangs
- 67.8% completion percentage, 3,628 yards, 39 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, two rushing touchdowns.
QB Chandler Morris, TCU Horned Frogs
- 65.8% completion percentage, 695 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, one rushing touchdown.
RB T.J. Pledger, Utah Utes
- 97 carries, 671 yards, six rushing touchdowns, and 10 receptions for 107 yards.
- Pac-12 Champion
WR Charleston Rambo, Miami Hurricanes
- 44 receptions for 549 yards and seven touchdowns.
- Set Miami’s single-season receiving record.
Ryan Jones, Eastern Carolina converted to Tight End
- 37 receptions for 442 yards, and five touchdowns.
WR Theo Howard, Utah Utes
TE Grant Calcaterra, SMU Mustangs
- 38 receptions for 465 yards and four touchdowns.
DB Brendan Radley-Hiles, Washington Huskies
- 46 total tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, four passes defended, and one interception.
S Robert Barnes, Colorado Buffaloes
- 41 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection.
Other Transfers
- OL Stacey Wilkins (N/A).
- TE Dane Saltarelli to Western Kentucky (N/A).
- WR Kyre Richardson (undecided) (N/A).
- OG EJ Ndoma-Ogar to Missouri (N/A).
- CB Eric Gallegos (undecided) (N/A).
