Oklahoma State

How did Oklahoma football transfers perform with their new teams in 2021?

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The transfer portal has created a new era of college football akin to NFL free agency. But without the contracts. Players get much more freedom to move than they did a decade ago and are taking advantage of the opportunity to find new places to play that might provide a better chance to perform than their original home.

2021 was a good year for some former Oklahoma Sooners who departed via the portal, some making significant impacts in the chase for conference championships across college football.

Though several will still be playing in bowl games as the 2021 season winds down, let’s take a look at how Oklahoma’s transfer portal departures performed in 2021.

QB Tanner Mordecai, SMU Mustangs

Oct 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
  • 67.8% completion percentage, 3,628 yards, 39 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, two rushing touchdowns.

QB Chandler Morris, TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) throws during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  • 65.8% completion percentage, 695 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, one rushing touchdown.

RB T.J. Pledger, Utah Utes

Oct 30, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
  • 97 carries, 671 yards, six rushing touchdowns, and 10 receptions for 107 yards.
  • Pac-12 Champion

WR Charleston Rambo, Miami Hurricanes

Oct 16, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tony Grimes (20) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Charleston Rambo (11) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
  • 44 receptions for 549 yards and seven touchdowns.
  • Set Miami’s single-season receiving record.

Ryan Jones, Eastern Carolina converted to Tight End

  • 37 receptions for 442 yards, and five touchdowns.

WR Theo Howard, Utah Utes

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

TE Grant Calcaterra, SMU Mustangs

Oct 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs tight end Grant Calcaterra (88) makes a reception during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
  • 38 receptions for 465 yards and four touchdowns.

DB Brendan Radley-Hiles, Washington Huskies

  • 46 total tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, four passes defended, and one interception.

S Robert Barnes, Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 20, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Robert Barnes (20) celebrates his fumble recovery with defensive end Mustafa Johnson (34) in the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
  • 41 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection.

Other Transfers

  • OL Stacey Wilkins (N/A).
  • TE Dane Saltarelli to Western Kentucky (N/A).
  • WR Kyre Richardson (undecided) (N/A).
  • OG EJ Ndoma-Ogar to Missouri (N/A).
  • CB Eric Gallegos (undecided) (N/A).

Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
