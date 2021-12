ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was shot at an apartment complex in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood, not far from Downtown Atlanta. Officers said they were called to the AMC Medical Center on Boulevard Northeast shortly after 10:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a child who had been shot in the foot and is in stable condition. APD said the child was taken to the hospital by his grandmother.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO