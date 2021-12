CTIC's Pacritinib approval was delayed by three months on what appears to be a major safety data amendment. I covered CTI BioPharma (CTIC) several times in the last few years. CTIC is a developer of cancer therapeutics. It has a long and challenging history - see here. To quickly recap, pacritinib, their lead candidate, is targeting cytopenic myelofibrosis. They have a PDUFA date on Feb 28, 2022. The company claims that it's fully funded through launch and commercialization. They also will get a $60 million funding upon approval. The company, which develops therapies for blood cancers, also is progressing pacritinib in other heme cancers. Pacritinib is currently their only asset.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO