ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South African minister objects to sale of Mandela's cell key

By ANDREW MELDRUM
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bbh09_0dVRr9jD00
South Africa Mandela Auction Controversy FILE - Nelson Mandela, left, and former US president Bill Clinton look to the outside from Mandela's Robben Island prison cell in Cape Town, South Africa, March 27, 1998. A South African Cabinet minister on Friday Dec. 24, 2021, urged the cancellation of an upcoming U.S. auction of a key to the Robben Island prison cell where Nelson Mandela, the country's first Black president, was long jailed for his opposition to apartheid. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite, Pool, File) (Scott Applewhite)

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — A South African Cabinet minister on Friday urged the cancellation of an upcoming U.S. auction of a key to the Robben Island prison cell where Nelson Mandela, the country's first Black president, was long jailed for his opposition to apartheid.

The key is among Mandela memorabilia being sold by Guernsey's auction house in New York on Jan. 28. Most of the items were provided by members of Mandela's family to raise funds for a planned museum and garden around his grave, while the key is being sold by Mandela's former jailer who became his friend.

“It is unfathomable for Guernsey's, which is clearly aware of the painful history of our country and the symbolism of the key, to consider auctioning the key without any consultation with the South African government, the heritage authorities in South Africa and Robben Island Museum,” Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said in a statement.

“This key belongs to the people of South Africa under the care of Robben Island Museum and the South African State. It is not anyone’s personal belonging,” said Mthethwa.

In response, the auction house said the proceeds of the sale are to raise funds to build a 24-acre memorial garden and museum around Mandela's burial site. Mandela's oldest daughter, Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah, approached Guernsey's to hold an auction of Mandela memorabilia to help build the garden, Arlan Ettinger, president of Guernsey's, told The Associated Press.

“We are honored to sell many items from the Mandela family to help them create the garden,” Ettinger said. The 33 objects to be auctioned include one of Mandela's colorful shirts, gifts from former U.S. presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, as well as items that he signed and artwork.

The key to his former jail cell is one of three items put up for sale by Christo Brand, Mandela's Robben Island jailer.

A draft of South Africa's constitution that Mandela inscribed to Brand and an exercise bicycle Mandela used were also provided for the auction by Brand. Brand's representative could not be reached for comment Friday.

The key has been in Brand's possession for many years and has been exhibited internationally, said Ettinger. Mandela's daughter has approved its sale and a portion of the proceeds will go to the garden fund, he said.

“The key symbolizes the worst and the best of humanity,” said Ettinger. “The key locked up Mr. Mandela for his opposition to racial oppression and that was horrendous. The key also freed him and he went from prisoner to president of South Africa and became the inspiration for millions of people around the world. It seems fitting that the sale of the key can now help raise funds to create a memorial around Mr. Mandela's burial site.”

Mthethwa, the minister of culture, said he will take action to stop the key's auction.

“The key must be returned to its rightful owners with immediate effect and this auction must be halted," said Mthethwa who added that he was discussing with authorities "appropriate steps that must be taken to stop the auction and to secure the return of the key to South Africa.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
BBC

SA urges halt to Nelson Mandela's Robben Island prison cell key auction

South Africa has demanded a halt to an auction of the key to the prison cell on Robben Island once occupied by former President Nelson Mandela. The sale is due in January in New York by Guernsey's auction house. The seller is Christo Brand, Mandela's former prison guard in the notorious jail.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Makaziwe Mandela
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Nathi Mthethwa
WFLA

Case drop may show South Africa’s omicron peak has passed

Daily virus case counts are notoriously unreliable, as they can be affected by uneven testing, reporting delays and other fluctuations. But they are offering one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike.
PUBLIC HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 positive case becomes a worry to South Africans

Some South African residents are worried about how the country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 could still test positive for the virus. The president who was last seen in public on Sunday, at the national tribute to F.W De Klerk has postponed getting a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

South African movie dives into the complexity of poaching

What does salvation look like? When a person lacks options, this may not be a straightforward judgement to make. Is salvation an unearned windfall, or doing what's legal?. The award-winning South African film Sons of the Sea pivots on questions like these. It explores the moral universe of forced choices through the narrative of Mikhail and Gabriel, two brothers from Kalk Bay, a fishing village near Cape Town. Mikhail is the older brother and a small-time abalone poacher. Gabriel is set up as his opposite: he completed school, plans to study further, has a good job at a local hotel and is in a relationship with a responsible young woman. Mikhail lives life according to somewhat looser morals - associated here with active criminality.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Johannesburg#South African#Ap#Cabinet#First Black#Guernsey#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday. He was 90. An uncompromising foe of apartheid — South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression...
SOCIETY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with South African Foreign Minister Pandor

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor to discuss the announcement lifting travel restrictions related to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Secretary again thanked South Africa’s scientists and government for their transparency and expertise. He emphasized the importance of the longstanding partnership between the United States and South Africa to combat the impacts of COVID-19.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
The Independent

Desmond Tutu: South Africa’s anti-apartheid champion who never stopped fighting for ‘Rainbow Nation’

“Like falling in love” is how Archbishop Desmond Tutu described voting in South Africa’s first democratic election in 1994, a remark that captured both his puckish humour and his profound emotions after decades fighting apartheid.Desmond Mpilo Tutu, the Nobel Peace laureate whose moral might permeated South African society during apartheid’s darkest hours and into the unchartered territory of new democracy, has died, South Africa’s presidency said on Sunday. He was 90.The outspoken Tutu was considered the nation’s conscience by both Black and white, an enduring testament to his faith and spirit of reconciliation in a divided nation.He preached against the...
AFRICA
AFP

Desmond Tutu, South Africa's moral compass

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90, was the moral compass of his beloved "Rainbow Nation", never afraid to speak truth to power, whatever its creed or colour. It was Tutu who coined and popularised the term "Rainbow Nation" to describe South Africa when Mandela became president.
AFRICA
AFP

Anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu dead at 90

South African anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, died on Sunday aged 90, sparking an outpouring of tributes for the outspoken Nobel Peace Prize winner.   - 'Rainbow Nation' - A tireless activist, Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for combatting white minority rule in his country.
WORLD
The Independent

Desmond Tutu: A legacy and timeline of the South African Archbishop

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who helped end apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90.The cleric and social activist, who was described by South Africans and admirers around the world as the moral conscience of his country, died on Sunday in Cape Town.President Cyril Ramaphosa said Archbishop Tutu had helped bequeath “a liberated South Africa”.In 1984, he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent opposition to apartheid. A decade later, he witnessed the end of that regime and chaired a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, set up to unearth atrocities committed during that dark period.Here is...
WORLD
The Independent

US to lift southern Africa travel restrictions at end of 2021

President Joe Biden will lift the travel restrictions imposed on eight African countries last month at one minute past midnight on 31 December, a White House spokesperson has said. Kevin Munoz, a White House Assistant Press Secretary, said in a Tweet on Friday that Mr Biden would be lifting the restrictions next week after Reuters reported the upcoming move. Mr Munoz added that Mr Biden’s decision was “recommended by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” which was also the agency that recommended he close US airports to incoming travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Key that locked up Nelson Mandela is set to sell for £1MILLION: Robben Island jailer who befriended legendary leader during 27 years in prison puts symbol of apartheid up for auction

A key that kept former South African president Nelson Mandela locked behind bars for almost 20 years is set to fetch more than a million pounds at auction next month. The key comes from the prison on Robben island near Cape Town where the anti-apartheid campaigner was incarcerated by the white authorities.
WORLD
Reuters

South African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Tutu dies aged 90

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa's struggle against white minority rule died on Sunday at the age of 90, the presidency said. In 1984 Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent opposition to apartheid. A decade later,...
AFRICA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
67K+
Followers
83K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy