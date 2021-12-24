ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

B/R mock sees Boston Celtics swap Robert Williams for C.J. McCollum

By Andrew Hughes
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleC.J. McCollum’s name has been linked to the Boston Celtics many times before, mostly by mock trade creators. Some on the Portland Trail Blazers side of the equation have taken their chances publishing mock deals that return Jaylen Brown. The Houdini appreciates the efforts, but Brown is not being dealt for...

hardwoodhoudini.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks rally past Celtics

The Bucks hosted the Celtics in the second of five NBA games on Christmas Day. After facing the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing on Christmas Day, the two-time MVP made his presence felt in his return to action. Antetokounmpo followed up a relatively quiet first half with a 29-point effort in the final 24 minutes of the game, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Milwaukee back from down 19 points.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mclemore
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
Houdini
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Marcus Smart
Person
Damian Lillard
CBS Boston

Enes Freedom Becomes Latest Celtics Player To Enter NBA Health And Safety Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are now up to eight players in the NBA’s COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols. Enes Freedom entered protocol on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Freedom now joins Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Brodric Thomas and Grant Williams in protocol. With Freedom landing in protocol, the Celtics find themselves extremely shorthanded in the front court. Boston has signed forward Justin Jackson and guards C.J. Miles and Joe Johnson to fill out the roster following the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Another signing could be in the cards ahead of Saturday’s Christmas Day showdown with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Freedom has seen an uptick in action since Boston placed Horford and Williams in protocol. He got the start and played a season-high 40 minutes in Monday’s loss to Philadelphia, scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds while playing minimal defense on Philly big man Joel Embiid. Freedom played 12 minutes during Wednesday night’s win over the Cavaliers in Boston, scoring four points and pulling down five rebounds.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Bleacher Report
FanSided

NBA Trades: B/R suggests Domantas Sabonis to the Boston Celtics

For years now, the Boston Celtics have been linked to the Indiana Pacers in trade rumors. It started in 2016 with Paul George and then turned to Myles Turner in 2019 and 2020. Unfortunately, the Celtics haven’t been able to get a deal done. However, it’s almost 2022 and the Celtics’ front office is different now, led by President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens, who hasn’t hesitated to upgrade the team.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Christmas day delights Boston Celtics fans would love to see vs Bucks

It’s Christmas day, folks, and Boston Celtics fans are likely overjoyed from the presents found under the tree, the quality time spent with loved ones… and oh yea, game day. While the 2021-22 campaign has certainly been one filled with disappointment and despair for the team’s faithful, the...
NBA
The Spun

Blazers Announce Positive News Update For G C.J. McCollum

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum has not played since December 4 after suffering a collapsed lung. Fortunately, it sounds like he’s going to be back soon. The Blazers announced on Thursday that McCollum’s right lung is fully healed. The nine-year vet underwent a CT scan on Wednesday as part of additional evaluation of his injury.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

FanSided

207K+
Followers
396K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy