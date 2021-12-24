ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Rookie TSA officer leaps conveyor belt to help choking baby

 1 day ago

A mother saw her two-month old wasn’t breathing...

NEWARK, N.J. (Gray News) – A newly hired Transportation Security Administration officer is being hailed as a hero after jumping into action when she saw a baby in distress. According to the TSA, a young mother picked up her 2-month-old son to carry him through security at a Newark Liberty International Airport and saw the boy wasn’t breathing.
NEW JERSEY - A Transportation Security Administration agent at Newark-Liberty International Airport is being hailed a hero after saving a baby who was choking. On Dec. 9, a young mother was carrying her two-month-old son in a car seat through a security checkpoint when she lifted him out and noticed he wasn't breathing, said TSA officials. When she didn't get a response, the mother began to yell for help.
WASHINGTON (TND) — Incredible video shows the moments a Transportation Security Administration officer saved the life of a choking baby. The incident happened at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. TSA officials say a young mother picked her 2-month-old son up from his car seat carrier and realized...
NEWARK, N.J. — A rookie TSA officer recently saved a baby's life at a security checkpoint inside Newark Liberty International, the agency announced Thursday. A young mom had lifted her 2-month-old son from his carrier seat – only to realize the infant wasn't breathing. Officer Cecilia Morales, who...
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Newly released video shows a security officer leaping over a conveyor belt and saving a 2-month-old boy who stopped breathing at a New Jersey airport security checkpoint. The footage from Newark Liberty International Airport was released by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. It shows TSA...
A TSA officer is being hailed a hero after she saved a baby from choking. Cecilia Morales jumped into action this week when she heard frantic cries from a family at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. A mother had been calling out for assistance because her two-month-old son had stopped breathing when she picked him up from his car seat carrier.
On December 9th, a recently hired TSA officer at the Newark International Airport saved the life of a two-month-old boy. The baby was choking. The mom had noticed that he wasn’t breathing when she lifted him out of the car seat. She became panicked and asked for help. At first, the TSA agent, Cecilia Morales, gave instructions to the mom. Once she realized it wasn’t helping, Morales jumped over the conveyor belt to administer CPR herself.
