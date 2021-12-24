ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pinpoint Weather: Mild and brisk conditions over the weekend

By John Carroll
wfxrtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePinpoint Weather: Mild holiday weekend with possible record warmth. The region is experiencing a very mild pattern as highs today popped into the 60s and may very well hit the 70s on Christmas Day. If the Roanoke area hits 70, or to be more exact 68, there will be a new...

